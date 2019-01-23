MEN'S LEADERS
809—Ryne Greenwood, Mon. Castle Classic
774—Zak Eidsor, Mon. Castle Classic
759—Tony Kenyon, Mon. Castle Classic
758—Kim Westerlund, Mon. Castle Classic
751—Michael Estes, Castle Keglers
744—Randy Sykes, Castle V.F.W.
741—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
739—Kyle Giese, Mon. Castle Classic
730—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men
729—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
725—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
722—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.
720—Jordan Johnson, Mon. Castle Classic
720—Rick Buehrens, Castle V.F.W.
715—Mike Swiderski, Mon. Castle Classic
715—Brian Veto, Castle Keglers
711—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
711—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
710—Rusty Shaw, Mon. Castle Classic
706—Scott Radtke, Mon. Castle Classic
706—Jeff Carroll, Castle V.F.W.
706—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
702—Mike Andersen, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
644—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
639—Nancy Jeter, Mon. Castle Classic
LEAGUES
Mon. Castle Classic — Ryne Greenwood 300, Kim Westerlund 300.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Ron Vokes 697, Gregg Landreman 684, Christopher Thomas 673, Brian Anzalone 654.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kat Sell 565, Kathryn Urick 559, Elizabeth Modrow 541, Carolina Sell 528, Shari Urick 235.
Castle Keglers — Jim Thurmann Jr. 697, Mike Thoennes 691, Darryl McClelland 677-279, Mark Leitzke 675.
Castle Women Teachers — Cindy Tigges 520-190.
Castle V.F.W. — Tyronn Dyess 299.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers — Cindy Rosko 258.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 618, Al Jensen 608, Don Moenssen 603, Don Hyatt 588, Ron Sommer 257.
