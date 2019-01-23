Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

809—Ryne Greenwood, Mon. Castle Classic

774—Zak Eidsor, Mon. Castle Classic

759—Tony Kenyon, Mon. Castle Classic

758—Kim Westerlund, Mon. Castle Classic

751—Michael Estes, Castle Keglers

744—Randy Sykes, Castle V.F.W.

741—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

739—Kyle Giese, Mon. Castle Classic

730—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men

729—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

725—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

722—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

720—Jordan Johnson, Mon. Castle Classic

720—Rick Buehrens, Castle V.F.W.

715—Mike Swiderski, Mon. Castle Classic

715—Brian Veto, Castle Keglers

711—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

711—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

710—Rusty Shaw, Mon. Castle Classic

706—Scott Radtke, Mon. Castle Classic

706—Jeff Carroll, Castle V.F.W.

706—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

702—Mike Andersen, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

644—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

639—Nancy Jeter, Mon. Castle Classic

LEAGUES

Mon. Castle Classic — Ryne Greenwood 300, Kim Westerlund 300.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Ron Vokes 697, Gregg Landreman 684, Christopher Thomas 673, Brian Anzalone 654.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kat Sell 565, Kathryn Urick 559, Elizabeth Modrow 541, Carolina Sell 528, Shari Urick 235.

Castle Keglers — Jim Thurmann Jr. 697, Mike Thoennes 691, Darryl McClelland 677-279, Mark Leitzke 675.

Castle Women Teachers — Cindy Tigges 520-190.

Castle V.F.W. — Tyronn Dyess 299.

Castle Tues. Night Rollers — Cindy Rosko 258.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 618, Al Jensen 608, Don Moenssen 603, Don Hyatt 588, Ron Sommer 257.

