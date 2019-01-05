Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

707 — Joshua Chernouski, Castle Majors

707 — Jax Calverley, Castle Majors

WOMEN'S LEADERS

709 —Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Jarek Beaudin 622, Javier Bernau 608, McKenzie Mattice 623, Jami Larsen 582.

The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brothers — Kevin Molbeck 697, Matthew Lunde 637, Brad Janicek 636, Lauren Kudrna 684-246, Emily Jarstad 650.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 227, Cameron Palmgren 199, Maya White 163, Autumn Bichter 161.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 580, Jason Boyce 450, Savana Larsen 394, Adrianna White 338.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 556, Jack Hohnl 552, Danielle Christophersen 511, Madison Venne 499.

