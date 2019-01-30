Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

798—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

792—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

791—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

772—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

763—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.

759—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle V.F.W.

754—Jason Lacher, Castle V.F.W.

738—Josh Hall, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

734—John Stanton, Castle V.F.W.

718—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

717—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.

715—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

714—Derrick Flowers, Castle V.F.W.

700—Mike Andersen, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

676—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

648—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

632—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Jason Lacher 300.

Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Jason Frank 300.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 690, Duane Hoffren 682, Ed Plachno 672, Gary Beesley 594-278.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Joe McCarthy 300, Lynda Schllitz 269.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 564-224, Tiffany Taylor 547.

