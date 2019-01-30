MEN'S LEADERS
798—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
792—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
791—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
772—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
763—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.
759—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle V.F.W.
754—Jason Lacher, Castle V.F.W.
738—Josh Hall, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
734—John Stanton, Castle V.F.W.
718—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
717—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.
715—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.
714—Derrick Flowers, Castle V.F.W.
700—Mike Andersen, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
676—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
648—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
632—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Jason Lacher 300.
Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Jason Frank 300.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 690, Duane Hoffren 682, Ed Plachno 672, Gary Beesley 594-278.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Joe McCarthy 300, Lynda Schllitz 269.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 564-224, Tiffany Taylor 547.
