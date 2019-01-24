MEN'S LEADERS
793—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Wed. High School
788—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters
781—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
761—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
752—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
748—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
742—Jeremy J. Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
737—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
736—Mike Stanosz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
729—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Wed. Niters
726—Craig E. Brehm, Castle Wed. Niters
713—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School
711—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Carl Chernouski, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
703—Stu R. Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters
700—Alan J. Blome, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
635—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Strike Force
632—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
620—Amber Vogt, T&C Wed. High School
619—Chloe Nicikowski, T&C Wed. High School
617—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School
610—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
601—Holly Felks, Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
The Lanes Wed. Strike Force — Meliesa Crenshaw 573, Tanya Kisner 557, Bridgette Wolfe 546, Cheryl Heyel 519, Kayla Berens 250.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Christopher Webb 688, Gregg Landreman 681-267, Richard Hohnl Jr. 663, Perry Porcaro 655.
Castle Wed. Niters — Alex Marquez Jr. 279, Dylan Sucharda 279.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Margaret Sacotte 524-226, Tracy Matthews 506, Barbara Thomas 464, Shirley Johnson 462.
The Lanes Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 566, Walt Strini 524, Bob Wemmert 201, Sandy Strini 522-199, Carol Usa 475.
Castle Thurs. Morn. Koffee Klutchers — Dewey Bobo 683, Tyronn Dyess 680, John Costabile 247, Lee Vora Perry 580-203, Alicia Harris 493.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 509-191, Ann Gedemer 518, Maria Boehm 484.
Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Cindy Taylor 597, Sara Hessefort 567, Carly Anderson 564, Lisa Hessefort 544.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Jeff Rice 641, Ray Jacobson 562, Carl Chernouski 256, Diane Fincutter 489-182.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 300, Cotie Holbeck 300, Jessica Storm 246.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Brady Bjurstrom 692, Tristian Albrecht 300, Allison Clark 234.
