MEN'S LEADERS

793—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Wed. High School

788—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters

781—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

761—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters

752—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

748—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

742—Jeremy J. Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters

737—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

736—Mike Stanosz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

729—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Wed. Niters

726—Craig E. Brehm, Castle Wed. Niters

713—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School

711—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters

706—Carl Chernouski, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

703—Stu R. Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters

700—Alan J. Blome, Castle Wed. Niters

WOMEN'S LEADERS

635—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Strike Force

632—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

620—Amber Vogt, T&C Wed. High School

619—Chloe Nicikowski, T&C Wed. High School

617—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School

610—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

601—Holly Felks, Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

The Lanes Wed. Strike Force — Meliesa Crenshaw 573, Tanya Kisner 557, Bridgette Wolfe 546, Cheryl Heyel 519, Kayla Berens 250.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Christopher Webb 688, Gregg Landreman 681-267, Richard Hohnl Jr. 663, Perry Porcaro 655.

Castle Wed. Niters — Alex Marquez Jr. 279, Dylan Sucharda 279.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Margaret Sacotte 524-226, Tracy Matthews 506, Barbara Thomas 464, Shirley Johnson 462.

The Lanes Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 566, Walt Strini 524, Bob Wemmert 201, Sandy Strini 522-199, Carol Usa 475.

Castle Thurs. Morn. Koffee Klutchers — Dewey Bobo 683, Tyronn Dyess 680, John Costabile 247, Lee Vora Perry 580-203, Alicia Harris 493.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 509-191, Ann Gedemer 518, Maria Boehm 484.

Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Cindy Taylor 597, Sara Hessefort 567, Carly Anderson 564, Lisa Hessefort 544.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Jeff Rice 641, Ray Jacobson 562, Carl Chernouski 256, Diane Fincutter 489-182.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 300, Cotie Holbeck 300, Jessica Storm 246.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Brady Bjurstrom 692, Tristian Albrecht 300, Allison Clark 234.

