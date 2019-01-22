MEN'S LEADERS
765—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
764—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
745—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors
728—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
726—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors
718—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors
710—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
701—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
701—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
669—Felicia Longo, T&C Mon. Night Majors
662—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
609—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 519-203, Shirley Bedford 518, Jolene Ahles 512, Annie Dunn 484.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 543, Jane Madisen 526.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Kathy Mater 592-200, Sandra Jansa 551, Emma Wood 525, Cathy Larrabee 523.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jeff Delange 288, Felicia Longo 232.
T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 626, Pete Hanson 551-234, Al Blum 543, Elaine Phelps 532-194.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Steve Spiegelhoff 686, John Weiser 683, Zach Woelfel 683, Brian Traber 280, Colette McNally 595, Jessica Storm 592, Sue Daschner 266.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 672-248, Jim Licht 655, Rosie Storm 456-198, Joyce Malison 444.
