MEN'S LEADERS

765—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors

764—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

745—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors

728—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

726—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors

718—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors

710—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

701—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

701—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

669—Felicia Longo, T&C Mon. Night Majors

662—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

609—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 519-203, Shirley Bedford 518, Jolene Ahles 512, Annie Dunn 484.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 543, Jane Madisen 526.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Kathy Mater 592-200, Sandra Jansa 551, Emma Wood 525, Cathy Larrabee 523.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jeff Delange 288, Felicia Longo 232.

T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 626, Pete Hanson 551-234, Al Blum 543, Elaine Phelps 532-194.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Steve Spiegelhoff 686, John Weiser 683, Zach Woelfel 683, Brian Traber 280, Colette McNally 595, Jessica Storm 592, Sue Daschner 266.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 672-248, Jim Licht 655, Rosie Storm 456-198, Joyce Malison 444.

