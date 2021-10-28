Local bowling for Oct. 29

MEN'S LEADERS
780—Beau Biller, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)
773—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)
765—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers (10/4)
762—Tyler Dile, CastleLanes.com (10/1)
756—Jason Betchkal, CastleLanes.com (10/1)
752—Randy Clark, T&C Mon. ABC (9/27)
751—Brian Dubinski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)
751—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)
750—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)
748—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)
740—Jesse Theilman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)
738—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)
738—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (10/1)
734—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)
733—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)
733—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)
730—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)
729—Cotie Holbek, T&C Mon. Night Majors (9/27)
729—Mike Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (9/29)
729—Jake Kessler, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)
729—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)
729—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)
727—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)
727—Vernon Tuinstra Jr., The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)
723—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)
717—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)
716—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers (10/4)
715—Don Stardy, T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30)
713—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)
712—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)
709—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)
707—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)
706—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30)
706—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)
704—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)
701—Greg Governatori, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)
701—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)
700—Jeremy Kosup, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)
700—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
714—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)
648—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)
644—Danyel Gritzner, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)
639—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)
633—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)
629—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)
621—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)
620—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (10/2)
615—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)
612—Jessica Storm, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (9/25)
611—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)
LEAGUES
T&C Nifty Fifty Plus (9/24) — Chris Richter 527-194, Dale Streblow 502, Barb Remer 424-188, Pam Roe 413.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (9/25) — Greg Meinen 673, Kohl Wrobel 609, Brandon Keller 279, Carrie Keller 452, Nicole Heckel 451-181.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (9/27) — Jason Leasure 691, Steven Fincutter 676, Bob Baker 671, Cotie Holbek 300, Kay Eldert 409-151.
T&C Mon. ABC (9/27) — Roy Chase 652, Dale Thomas 641, Randy Clark 279, Bonnie Schmidt 566-215, Lorraine Draper 467, Mae Boeger 467.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28) — Lynda Schlitz 593, Melissa Vogt 235, Josh Basso 279.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29) — Mark Vande Velde 699, Steven Gerth 696, Mark McClellan 269, Jenny Wonders 248.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (9/29) — Matt Flintrop 636, Carl Chernouski 568, Mike Miller 267, Diane Fincutter 549, Nicole Bushley 518-213.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (9/29) — Janet Johnson 444, Anita Hirt 431-178, Mig Molle’ 419, Mae Boeger 406.
T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30) — Taylor Melahn 553, Lynda Schiltz 235, Nick Gort 278.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (9/30) — Ken Mateer 681, Fred Sykes 662-278, Mae Boeger 524-200, Bonnie Schmidt 521.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30) — Mike Miles 680, Mark VandeVelde 663, Joe Lahodik 608, Don Stardy 267.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (9/30) — Mary Koldeway 592-223, Dakota Stardy 572, Karen Jannene 536, Aleta Blames 512.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed (10/1) — Mike Schmidt 563-209, Mark Raduenz 545, Joy Vadnais 546-202, Lea Vos 520.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies (9/30) — Jessica Storm 599-203, Courtney Lufkin 504, Trisha Ketterhagen 487, Ellie Mack 480.
River City Wed. Men (9/29) — Drew Fakler 698-266, CJ Torosian 698, Zach Woelfel 672, Kurt Brudnicki 664.
River City Tues. Night Mixed (9/28) — Zach Torosian 585-224, Mike Mueller 572, Joyce Malison 389-155, Rosie Storm 318.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27) — Jason Traber 685, Jim Nannemann 666, Zach Woelfel 664, Jeff Storm 663, Steve Ludwig 279, Jessica Storm 261.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (9/25) — Zach Torosian 645, Steve Schwab 641, Frank Fuchs 242, Courtney Lufkin 578, Darlene Schwab 484, Jessica Storm 219.
The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2) — Carl Christensen 649, Kevin Molbeck 628, John Brooks 279, Heidi Scholzen 576, Jill Kruschke 530-213.
The Lanes D&D Couples (10/2) — Joel Duenas 665-244, Timothy Harms 659, Ryen Chambasian 469-184, Tracy Jackson 446.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1) — Dave Piech 699, Steve Regep 692-279, Rebecca Welter 596-244, Lisa Jarstad 558.
The Lanes Sooners (10/4) — Michael Sorensen 689-248, Clay Venne Jr. 650, Billie Johnson 647, Marlette Anderson 438-161.
The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4) — Matthew Crenshaw 697, Al Wallat 689, Larry Mutchie 664, David Petersen Jr. 657, Vernon Tuinstra Jr. 279, Matthew Lunde 279, Lauren Fischer 259.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (10/5) — Linda Hagen 556, Jolene Ahles 520-202, Patricia McNeil 492, Karen Vasey 472.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (10/5) — Joan Rennert 533-217, Emma Wood 520, Judy Shales-Reinier 483, Sandy Roushia 476.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4) — Scott RAdtke 278.
Castle Keglers (10/4) — James Ruffalo 280.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School (9/29) — Victor Morrow 552, Joseph Leonard 546-206, Trey Albrecht 542, Kaitlyn Keller 473-180.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors (9/25) — Nicklaus Glessing 571-226, Alan Howell 544, Amber Vogt 505-187, Megan Bolda 443.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (9/25) — Jaxon Scalf 519-223, Kyle Mangalinidan 510, Erick Cichocki 434, Marjorie Anderson 339-125.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (9/25) — Tegan Ludwig 256-135, Vito Dagostino 133, Elijah Grohs 87, Avery Johnson 99-51.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (9/25) — Nolan Grohs 209, Oliver Caldwell 197-111, Emerson Naber 191, Violet Ostrander 145-73.
River City Sat. Juniors (9/25) — Steve Duell 539-200, Colin Fredrick 516, Elliana Flees 504-202, Nicole Yoss 464.
River City Sat. Bumpers/Bantams (9/25) — Vincent Nowicki 170-87, Cody Lang 145, Jaxson Wieczorek 140.
Castle Majors (10/2) — Ryan Mai 618, Cameron Calverley 617, McKenzie Mattice 575.
Castle Juniors (10/2) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 569, Jason Boyce 567, Sydnie Regep 508, Allison Blome 484.
Castle Preps (10/2) — Ian Hohnl 467, Cameron Palmgren 452, Zoey Plocinski 332, Brooke Pron 284.
Castle Bantams (10/2) — Blake Curley 232, Trent White 191, Jayden Vivio 157, Zander Wozniak 123.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (10/2) — Maddux Brooks 586, Andre Oliver 569-235, Abigail Fletcher 500-187, Abigail Kruchten 470.