Local bowling for Oct. 29
agate

Local bowling for Oct. 29

MEN'S LEADERS

780—Beau Biller, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)

773—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)

765—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers (10/4)

762—Tyler Dile, CastleLanes.com (10/1)

756—Jason Betchkal, CastleLanes.com (10/1)

752—Randy Clark, T&C Mon. ABC (9/27)

751—Brian Dubinski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)

751—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)

750—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)

748—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)

740—Jesse Theilman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)

738—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)

738—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (10/1)

734—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)

733—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)

733—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)

730—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)

729—Cotie Holbek, T&C Mon. Night Majors (9/27)

729—Mike Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (9/29)

729—Jake Kessler, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)

729—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)

729—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)

727—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)

727—Vernon Tuinstra Jr., The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)

723—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)

717—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)

716—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers (10/4)

715—Don Stardy, T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30)

713—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)

712—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)

709—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)

707—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2)

706—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30)

706—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)

704—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/5)

701—Greg Governatori, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)

701—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4)

700—Jeremy Kosup, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)

700—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

714—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)

648—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27)

644—Danyel Gritzner, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28)

639—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)

633—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1)

629—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)

621—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4)

620—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (10/2)

615—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30)

612—Jessica Storm, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (9/25)

611—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29)

LEAGUES

T&C Nifty Fifty Plus (9/24) — Chris Richter 527-194, Dale Streblow 502, Barb Remer 424-188, Pam Roe 413.

T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (9/25) — Greg Meinen 673, Kohl Wrobel 609, Brandon Keller 279, Carrie Keller 452, Nicole Heckel 451-181.

T&C Mon. Night Majors (9/27) — Jason Leasure 691, Steven Fincutter 676, Bob Baker 671, Cotie Holbek 300, Kay Eldert 409-151.

T&C Mon. ABC (9/27) — Roy Chase 652, Dale Thomas 641, Randy Clark 279, Bonnie Schmidt 566-215, Lorraine Draper 467, Mae Boeger 467.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (9/28) — Lynda Schlitz 593, Melissa Vogt 235, Josh Basso 279.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (9/29) — Mark Vande Velde 699, Steven Gerth 696, Mark McClellan 269, Jenny Wonders 248.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners (9/29) — Matt Flintrop 636, Carl Chernouski 568, Mike Miller 267, Diane Fincutter 549, Nicole Bushley 518-213.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (9/29) — Janet Johnson 444, Anita Hirt 431-178, Mig Molle’ 419, Mae Boeger 406.

T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (9/30) — Taylor Melahn 553, Lynda Schiltz 235, Nick Gort 278.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (9/30) — Ken Mateer 681, Fred Sykes 662-278, Mae Boeger 524-200, Bonnie Schmidt 521.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen (9/30) — Mike Miles 680, Mark VandeVelde 663, Joe Lahodik 608, Don Stardy 267.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (9/30) — Mary Koldeway 592-223, Dakota Stardy 572, Karen Jannene 536, Aleta Blames 512.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed (10/1) — Mike Schmidt 563-209, Mark Raduenz 545, Joy Vadnais 546-202, Lea Vos 520.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies (9/30) — Jessica Storm 599-203, Courtney Lufkin 504, Trisha Ketterhagen 487, Ellie Mack 480.

River City Wed. Men (9/29) — Drew Fakler 698-266, CJ Torosian 698, Zach Woelfel 672, Kurt Brudnicki 664.

River City Tues. Night Mixed (9/28) — Zach Torosian 585-224, Mike Mueller 572, Joyce Malison 389-155, Rosie Storm 318.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (9/27) — Jason Traber 685, Jim Nannemann 666, Zach Woelfel 664, Jeff Storm 663, Steve Ludwig 279, Jessica Storm 261.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (9/25) — Zach Torosian 645, Steve Schwab 641, Frank Fuchs 242, Courtney Lufkin 578, Darlene Schwab 484, Jessica Storm 219.

The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (10/2) — Carl Christensen 649, Kevin Molbeck 628, John Brooks 279, Heidi Scholzen 576, Jill Kruschke 530-213.

The Lanes D&D Couples (10/2) — Joel Duenas 665-244, Timothy Harms 659, Ryen Chambasian 469-184, Tracy Jackson 446.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/1) — Dave Piech 699, Steve Regep 692-279, Rebecca Welter 596-244, Lisa Jarstad 558.

The Lanes Sooners (10/4) — Michael Sorensen 689-248, Clay Venne Jr. 650, Billie Johnson 647, Marlette Anderson 438-161.

The Lanes King of the Hill (10/4) — Matthew Crenshaw 697, Al Wallat 689, Larry Mutchie 664, David Petersen Jr. 657, Vernon Tuinstra Jr. 279, Matthew Lunde 279, Lauren Fischer 259.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (10/5) — Linda Hagen 556, Jolene Ahles 520-202, Patricia McNeil 492, Karen Vasey 472.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (10/5) — Joan Rennert 533-217, Emma Wood 520, Judy Shales-Reinier 483, Sandy Roushia 476.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/4) — Scott RAdtke 278.

Castle Keglers (10/4) — James Ruffalo 280.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School (9/29) — Victor Morrow 552, Joseph Leonard 546-206, Trey Albrecht 542, Kaitlyn Keller 473-180.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors (9/25) — Nicklaus Glessing 571-226, Alan Howell 544, Amber Vogt 505-187, Megan Bolda 443.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (9/25) — Jaxon Scalf 519-223, Kyle Mangalinidan 510, Erick Cichocki 434, Marjorie Anderson 339-125.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (9/25) — Tegan Ludwig 256-135, Vito Dagostino 133, Elijah Grohs 87, Avery Johnson 99-51.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (9/25) — Nolan Grohs 209, Oliver Caldwell 197-111, Emerson Naber 191, Violet Ostrander 145-73.

River City Sat. Juniors (9/25) — Steve Duell 539-200, Colin Fredrick 516, Elliana Flees 504-202, Nicole Yoss 464.

River City Sat. Bumpers/Bantams (9/25) — Vincent Nowicki 170-87, Cody Lang 145, Jaxson Wieczorek 140.

Castle Majors (10/2) — Ryan Mai 618, Cameron Calverley 617, McKenzie Mattice 575.

Castle Juniors (10/2) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 569, Jason Boyce 567, Sydnie Regep 508, Allison Blome 484.

Castle Preps (10/2) — Ian Hohnl 467, Cameron Palmgren 452, Zoey Plocinski 332, Brooke Pron 284.

Castle Bantams (10/2) — Blake Curley 232, Trent White 191, Jayden Vivio 157, Zander Wozniak 123.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (10/2) — Maddux Brooks 586, Andre Oliver 569-235, Abigail Fletcher 500-187, Abigail Kruchten 470.

The Lanes Preps (10/2) — Ian Naegeli 258-96, Frederick Plumley 196, William Lampkin 145, Brooklynn Stedman 148-66.

The Lanes Bantams (10/2) — Maci Peterson 99-61, Cael Bergman 71-45, Kaydence Hanley 25.

The Lanes Bumpers (10/2) — Julian Fazzari 168-95, Maliya Lampkin 165-91.

