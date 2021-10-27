Local bowling for Oct. 28

MEN'S LEADERS
816—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (9/29)
803—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
792—Tom House, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)
765—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
763—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
759—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
756—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (9/29)
753—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)
750—Mike Anderson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)
747—Scott Zess, Knights of Castle (9/30)
737—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)
737—Steven Regep, Castle Keglers (9/27)
735—Mike Tiegs, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
729—Alan Blome, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)
729—Delbert Richards, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
725—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (10/1)
721—James Ruffalo, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)
720—Joe Regep, Castle Keglers (9/27)
718—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)
716—Phil Ontko, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
716—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (9/30)
715—Donnie Hankins, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)
715—Randy DeHahn, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
710—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)
710—Larry Szczepanski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
708—Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)
708—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
706—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)
706—Billy Beckett III, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)
704—Scott Peterson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)
703—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)
703—Travis Bushley, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
738—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)
738—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)
704—Coree Steinhaus, The Lanes Ladies Doubles (9/29)
652—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)
648—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (9/30)
638—April Polk, The Lanes Strike Force (9/29)
637—Carly Andersen, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29)
633—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)
617—Holly Felks, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29)
607—Aimee Smith, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (9/28)
601—Gina Crenshaw, The Lanes Strike Force (9/29)
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (9/26) — Cameron Peterson 618-242, James Bauer 600, Alma Alvarez 509, Lynn Bauer 490, Beth Peterson 192.
The Lanes Sooners (9/27) — Clay Venne Jr. 673-246, Andy Hornyak 645, Tom Whitley 624, Marlette Anderson 452-163.
The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27) — Tyrone Trabert 696, David Peterson Jr. 696, Daren Olson 695-279, Lauren Fischer 515-190.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (9/28) — Jolene Ahles 523, Linda Hagen 503, Patricia McNeil 441, Marcy Whited 433.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (9/28) — Joan Rennert 525, Carol Kochanski 487-203, Emma Wood 462, Eileen Stuebe 444.
The Lanes Retirees (9/29) — Keith Beaudin 691-255, Glenn Chapman 600, Clay Venne Jr. 566, Mark Tarwid 551.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (10/1) — Jim Guckenberger 685, John Weiss 581, Mario Guzman 561, Tim Ellis 540, Cary O’Brien 280.
Castle Strikettes (9/30) — Dani Jo Sheckles 593, Terri Sharp 550, Melissa Jansen 542, Ashley Callis 530, Jenny Sieker 243.
Knights of Castle (9/30) — Michael Guzman 689, Brandon Lipari 672, Erik Bleichner 669.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (9/30) — Walt Strini 502-192, Don Vanderleest 436, Sandy Strini 438-162, Emma Wood 438-162.
The Lanes Strike Force (9/29) — Carrie Scheckler 554, Elizabeth Steimle 534, Carla Kenyon 481, Terri Isaacson 461, April Polk 257.
The Lanes Ladies Doubles (9/29) — Terri Bishop 564, Katy Ortiz 540, Jennifer Kirkorian 519, Tricia Goss 495, Coree Steinhaus 266.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (9/29) — Dan Steimle 667, Perry Porcaro 663, Kevin Molbeck 650, Kim Westerlund 646, Glen Halberstadt 646, Christopher Webb 299.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (9/28) — Jordan Landreman 634, Rick Frederiksen 582-236, Connie Pederson 492, Debbie Hauer 461, Lori Trevino 199.
The Lanes League of Our Own (9/25) — Gary Gatzke 677-246, Edward Beaudry 598, Kathy Wiemer 486-203, Jodi Gatzke 459.
The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25) — Greg Brooks 679, Chad Sampson 651, Cary O’Brien 278, Jill Kruschke 530, Tammy Shannon 527, Lauren Kudrna 299.
The Lanes Early Eights (9/25) — Matt Cecchini 671, Ryan Fornal 638-244, Nichole Cecchini 551-258, Gail Salinas 430.
Castle Courtsmen (9/29) — Stu Nelson 300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (9/28) — Aimee Smith 225.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27) — Al Zeitz Jr. 279, Ben Betchkal 279, Mike Tiegs 279, Phil Ontko 279.
Old Settler’s Over 40 (9/28) — Jon Lorek 631, Debbie Bergles 500, Dennis Rockwell 491.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28) — Richard Pansch 300.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29) — Lauren Lampe 545, Stephanie Hush 540, Debbie Burnett 494.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (9/30) — Craig Jerdee 694, Andrew Moeller 676, Chad Sampson 673, Glenn Loew 661.