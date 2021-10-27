 Skip to main content
Local bowling for Oct. 28
agate

Local bowling for Oct. 28

MEN'S LEADERS

816—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (9/29)

803—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

792—Tom House, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)

765—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

763—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

759—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

756—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (9/29)

753—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)

750—Mike Anderson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)

747—Scott Zess, Knights of Castle (9/30)

737—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)

737—Steven Regep, Castle Keglers (9/27)

735—Mike Tiegs, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

729—Alan Blome, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)

729—Delbert Richards, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

725—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (10/1)

721—James Ruffalo, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)

720—Joe Regep, Castle Keglers (9/27)

718—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)

716—Phil Ontko, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

716—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (9/30)

715—Donnie Hankins, Castle Courtsmen (9/29)

715—Randy DeHahn, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

710—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)

710—Larry Szczepanski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

708—Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)

708—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

706—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27)

706—Billy Beckett III, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)

704—Scott Peterson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27)

703—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (9/28)

703—Travis Bushley, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

738—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)

738—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28)

704—Coree Steinhaus, The Lanes Ladies Doubles (9/29)

652—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)

648—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (9/30)

638—April Polk, The Lanes Strike Force (9/29)

637—Carly Andersen, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29)

633—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25)

617—Holly Felks, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29)

607—Aimee Smith, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (9/28)

601—Gina Crenshaw, The Lanes Strike Force (9/29)

LEAGUES

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (9/26) — Cameron Peterson 618-242, James Bauer 600, Alma Alvarez 509, Lynn Bauer 490, Beth Peterson 192.

The Lanes Sooners (9/27) — Clay Venne Jr. 673-246, Andy Hornyak 645, Tom Whitley 624, Marlette Anderson 452-163.

The Lanes King of the Hill (9/27) — Tyrone Trabert 696, David Peterson Jr. 696, Daren Olson 695-279, Lauren Fischer 515-190.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (9/28) — Jolene Ahles 523, Linda Hagen 503, Patricia McNeil 441, Marcy Whited 433.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (9/28) — Joan Rennert 525, Carol Kochanski 487-203, Emma Wood 462, Eileen Stuebe 444.

The Lanes Retirees (9/29) — Keith Beaudin 691-255, Glenn Chapman 600, Clay Venne Jr. 566, Mark Tarwid 551.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (10/1) — Jim Guckenberger 685, John Weiss 581, Mario Guzman 561, Tim Ellis 540, Cary O’Brien 280.

Castle Strikettes (9/30) — Dani Jo Sheckles 593, Terri Sharp 550, Melissa Jansen 542, Ashley Callis 530, Jenny Sieker 243.

Knights of Castle (9/30) — Michael Guzman 689, Brandon Lipari 672, Erik Bleichner 669.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (9/30) — Walt Strini 502-192, Don Vanderleest 436, Sandy Strini 438-162, Emma Wood 438-162.

The Lanes Strike Force (9/29) — Carrie Scheckler 554, Elizabeth Steimle 534, Carla Kenyon 481, Terri Isaacson 461, April Polk 257.

The Lanes Ladies Doubles (9/29) — Terri Bishop 564, Katy Ortiz 540, Jennifer Kirkorian 519, Tricia Goss 495, Coree Steinhaus 266.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (9/29) — Dan Steimle 667, Perry Porcaro 663, Kevin Molbeck 650, Kim Westerlund 646, Glen Halberstadt 646, Christopher Webb 299.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (9/28) — Jordan Landreman 634, Rick Frederiksen 582-236, Connie Pederson 492, Debbie Hauer 461, Lori Trevino 199.

The Lanes League of Our Own (9/25) — Gary Gatzke 677-246, Edward Beaudry 598, Kathy Wiemer 486-203, Jodi Gatzke 459.

The Lanes E.O.W. Couples (9/25) — Greg Brooks 679, Chad Sampson 651, Cary O’Brien 278, Jill Kruschke 530, Tammy Shannon 527, Lauren Kudrna 299.

The Lanes Early Eights (9/25) — Matt Cecchini 671, Ryan Fornal 638-244, Nichole Cecchini 551-258, Gail Salinas 430.

Castle Courtsmen (9/29) — Stu Nelson 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (9/28) — Aimee Smith 225.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (9/27) — Al Zeitz Jr. 279, Ben Betchkal 279, Mike Tiegs 279, Phil Ontko 279.

Old Settler’s Over 40 (9/28) — Jon Lorek 631, Debbie Bergles 500, Dennis Rockwell 491.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (9/28) — Richard Pansch 300.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (9/29) — Lauren Lampe 545, Stephanie Hush 540, Debbie Burnett 494.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (9/30) — Craig Jerdee 694, Andrew Moeller 676, Chad Sampson 673, Glenn Loew 661.

