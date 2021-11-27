Local bowling for Nov. 28

MEN'S LEADERS
809—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)
795—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)
777—Vernon Tuinstra, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
773—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)
771—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
770—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13)
769—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (11/13)
768—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
767—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
763—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)
761—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters (11/10)
761—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (11/11)
760—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
759—Jeffrey Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)
757—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/12)
757—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
751—Glen Barth, Knights of Castle (11/18)
750—Versie Shannon, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
750—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (11/18)
748—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
746—Michael Yarborough, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
744—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)
743—Jon Loendorf, Knights of Castle (11/18)
742—Ryan Mai, Castle Majors (11/13)
741—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)
739—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)
739—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
737—Brian Vance, Knights of Castle (11/11)
737—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
736—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/10)
736—Jeff Reed, The Lanes D+D Couples (11/13)
736—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
733—Ryan Zagar, Castle Courtsmen (11/10)
730—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
729—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
728—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
728—Jerome Kosterman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)
727—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)
726—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)
726—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
725—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)
722—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
720—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Sooners (11/15)
719—Alan Blome, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
719—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
718—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (11/11)
718—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)
717—Brian Woodward, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)
717—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
716—Tony Kenyon, Castle Courtsmen (11/10)
716—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13)
716—Zach Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
716—Al Jensen, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)
715—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)
712—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
711—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)
710—Michael Sorensen, The Lanes Sooners (11/15)
708—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)
708—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
706—George Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
706—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
704—William Austin, Knights of Castle (11/11)
704—Matthew Nelson, Knights of Castle (11/11)
704—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (11/18)
703—Brad Janicek, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)
701—Robert Barkley, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
701—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
701—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)
700—Kevin Helding, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)
700—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
664—Jami Larsen, CastleLanes.com (11/12)
657—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
644—Lisa (Woody) Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (11/13)
637—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
632—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (11/18)
628—Katelynn Fletcher, Castle Strikettes (11/18)
624—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (11/11)
615—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
612—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)
610—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (11/13)
608—Terri Bishop, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (11/10)
608—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (11/13)
607—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/18)
604—Samantha Slaasted, Castle Strikettes (11/18)
602—Dani Jo Sheckles, Castle Strikettes (11/11)
602—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/11)
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters (11/10) — Willie Freeman 279.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (11/10) — Marie Salinas 557, Jennifer Kirkorian 550, Katy Ortiz 543, Tricia Goss 532, Terri Bishop 269.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (11/10) — Gina Crenshaw 579-208, Meliesa Crenshaw 560, Carrie Scheckler 520, Jenny Rettmueller 500.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/10) — Perry Porcaro 661, Kevin Landreman 661, Mark Borchardt 643, Cary O’Brien 642, Edward Kirkorian 642, Christopher Webb 267.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11) — Adam Cecchini 675, Nick Fazzari 650, Trevor Peterson 642, David Silvers 632, Matt Cecchini 268, Mitchell Wolfe 268.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (11/11) — Bill Mortensen 529-201, Walt Strini 502, Emma Wood 443, Sandy Strini 440-163.
Castle Strikettes (11/11) — Tammy Falk 598, Lisa Woodward 577, JoAnn Nelson 546, Stephanie Smith 545, Katelynn Fletcher 545, Jenny Sieker 264.
Knights of Castle (11/11) — Thomas Sieker II 693, Jon Loendorf 679, Brett Pinnecker 679, Ben Wright 671, Brian Vance 300.
The Lanes Trestleboard (11/11) — Keith Beaudin 698-289, Eric Thoennes 690, Karen Schiller 590-220, Shannon Menarek 449.
Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12) — Tyronn Dyess 300.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/12) — Pat McNally 673, Ronald Thieme 664, Scott O’Brien 664, Michael Welter 269, Nancy Vioski 520-193.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12) — Mike Thoennes 696, John Strege 696, Alfredo Jackson 280, Lauren Kudrna 595, Rebecca Welter 565, Danielle Gename 255.
Castle Family & Friends (11/13) — Charles Holton 695, Michael Guzman 695, Al Zeitz Jr. 280, Lisa A. Woodward 547, Annette Ruffalo 502, Lisa (Woody) Woodward 235.
The Lanes D+D Couples (11/13) — Alfredo Jackson 668, Joel Duenas 640, Jeff Reed 280, Ryen Chambasian 448, Melissa Anderson 440, Kathi Duenas 183.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13) — Kevin Molbeck 697, Matthew Lunde 625, Darren Olson 290, Jill Kruschke 539-225, Marcie Molbeck 527.
The Lanes Sooners (11/15) — Dick Davies 670, Clay Venne Jr. 612, Bob Smerchek 587, Andy Hornyak 300, Marlette Anderson 191.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15) — Dwain Stewart 300.
The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15) — Christopher Thomas 698, Dan Steimle 697, Marty Richter 697, Bob Wiegand 289, Lauren Fischer 246.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/16) — Aimee Smith 227.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/16) — Kathy Lawrenz 546, Judy Shales-Reinier 503, Joan Rennert 499, Sandra Jansa 494, Eileen Stuebe 494, Arlene LaMack 210.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/16) — Jolene Ahles 555-207, Patricia McNeil 531, Karen Vasey 506, Linda Hagen 498.
Castle Wed. Niters (11/17) — Tyronn Dyess 279.
The Lanes Retirees (11/17) — Mark Tarwid 622, Glenn Chapman 597, Jerry Ruud 596, Keith Beaudin 573, Dave Crenshaw 243.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (11/17) — Gary Schlicht 657-247, Greg Shiveli 647, George Matson 634, Randy Chiapete 618.
Knights of Castle (11/18) — Jayden Callis 698, Dean Bonini 6908, Curt Fritz 694, Ricardo Rodriguez 287.
Castle Strikettes (11/18) — Ashley Callis 563, Tina Michals 553, Melissa Jansen 546, Woody Woodward 539, Samantha Slaasted 232.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (11/18) — Walt Strini 500-183, Bob Wemmert 473, Sandy Strini 459-180, Emma Wood 428.
Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19) — Jeff Sykes 300.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (11/13) — Javier Bernal 668, Jimmy Larsen 643.
Castle Juniors (11/13) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 629, Jason Boyce 599, Sydnie Regep 485, Jazmyn Gerber 449.
Castle Preps (11/13) — Carsten Glitzky 417, Eli Tessman 262, Brooke Pron 326, Paige Pron 289.
Castle Bantams (11/13) — Trent White 217, Blake Curley 207, Zander Wozniak 162.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (11/13) — Andre Oliver 581-233, Maddux Brooks 546, Abigail Fletcher 533-221, Alaina Kruchten 530.
The Lanes Preps (11/13) — Landen Crenshaw 474-188, Jayden Jackson 385, Alina Unser 360-138, Jurnee Hayes 326.
The Lanes Bantams (11/13) — Jayce Mattie 84-48, Cael Bergman 54, Maci Peterson 64-43.
The Lanes Bumpers (11/13) — Maliya Lampkin 135-80, Julian Fazzari 120-71.