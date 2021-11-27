 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local bowling for Nov. 28

  • 0

MEN'S LEADERS

809—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)

795—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)

777—Vernon Tuinstra, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

773—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)

771—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

770—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13)

769—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (11/13)

768—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

767—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

763—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)

761—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters (11/10)

761—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (11/11)

760—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

759—Jeffrey Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)

People are also reading…

757—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/12)

757—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

751—Glen Barth, Knights of Castle (11/18)

750—Versie Shannon, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

750—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (11/18)

748—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

746—Michael Yarborough, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

744—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)

743—Jon Loendorf, Knights of Castle (11/18)

742—Ryan Mai, Castle Majors (11/13)

741—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)

739—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)

739—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

737—Brian Vance, Knights of Castle (11/11)

737—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

736—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/10)

736—Jeff Reed, The Lanes D+D Couples (11/13)

736—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

733—Ryan Zagar, Castle Courtsmen (11/10)

730—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

729—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

728—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

728—Jerome Kosterman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)

727—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)

726—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)

726—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

725—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)

722—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

720—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Sooners (11/15)

719—Alan Blome, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

719—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

718—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (11/11)

718—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)

717—Brian Woodward, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)

717—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

716—Tony Kenyon, Castle Courtsmen (11/10)

716—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13)

716—Zach Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

716—Al Jensen, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19)

715—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters (11/17)

712—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

711—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)

710—Michael Sorensen, The Lanes Sooners (11/15)

708—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12)

708—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

706—George Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

706—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

704—William Austin, Knights of Castle (11/11)

704—Matthew Nelson, Knights of Castle (11/11)

704—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (11/18)

703—Brad Janicek, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11)

701—Robert Barkley, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

701—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

701—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15)

700—Kevin Helding, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/16)

700—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen (11/17)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

664—Jami Larsen, CastleLanes.com (11/12)

657—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

644—Lisa (Woody) Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (11/13)

637—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

632—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (11/18)

628—Katelynn Fletcher, Castle Strikettes (11/18)

624—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (11/11)

615—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

612—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12)

610—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (11/13)

608—Terri Bishop, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (11/10)

608—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (11/13)

607—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/18)

604—Samantha Slaasted, Castle Strikettes (11/18)

602—Dani Jo Sheckles, Castle Strikettes (11/11)

602—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/11)

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Niters (11/10) — Willie Freeman 279.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (11/10) — Marie Salinas 557, Jennifer Kirkorian 550, Katy Ortiz 543, Tricia Goss 532, Terri Bishop 269.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (11/10) — Gina Crenshaw 579-208, Meliesa Crenshaw 560, Carrie Scheckler 520, Jenny Rettmueller 500.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/10) — Perry Porcaro 661, Kevin Landreman 661, Mark Borchardt 643, Cary O’Brien 642, Edward Kirkorian 642, Christopher Webb 267.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (11/11) — Adam Cecchini 675, Nick Fazzari 650, Trevor Peterson 642, David Silvers 632, Matt Cecchini 268, Mitchell Wolfe 268.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (11/11) — Bill Mortensen 529-201, Walt Strini 502, Emma Wood 443, Sandy Strini 440-163.

Castle Strikettes (11/11) — Tammy Falk 598, Lisa Woodward 577, JoAnn Nelson 546, Stephanie Smith 545, Katelynn Fletcher 545, Jenny Sieker 264.

Knights of Castle (11/11) — Thomas Sieker II 693, Jon Loendorf 679, Brett Pinnecker 679, Ben Wright 671, Brian Vance 300.

The Lanes Trestleboard (11/11) — Keith Beaudin 698-289, Eric Thoennes 690, Karen Schiller 590-220, Shannon Menarek 449.

Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/12) — Tyronn Dyess 300.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/12) — Pat McNally 673, Ronald Thieme 664, Scott O’Brien 664, Michael Welter 269, Nancy Vioski 520-193.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/12) — Mike Thoennes 696, John Strege 696, Alfredo Jackson 280, Lauren Kudrna 595, Rebecca Welter 565, Danielle Gename 255.

Castle Family & Friends (11/13) — Charles Holton 695, Michael Guzman 695, Al Zeitz Jr. 280, Lisa A. Woodward 547, Annette Ruffalo 502, Lisa (Woody) Woodward 235.

The Lanes D+D Couples (11/13) — Alfredo Jackson 668, Joel Duenas 640, Jeff Reed 280, Ryen Chambasian 448, Melissa Anderson 440, Kathi Duenas 183.

The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (11/13) — Kevin Molbeck 697, Matthew Lunde 625, Darren Olson 290, Jill Kruschke 539-225, Marcie Molbeck 527.

The Lanes Sooners (11/15) — Dick Davies 670, Clay Venne Jr. 612, Bob Smerchek 587, Andy Hornyak 300, Marlette Anderson 191.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/15) — Dwain Stewart 300.

The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15) — Christopher Thomas 698, Dan Steimle 697, Marty Richter 697, Bob Wiegand 289, Lauren Fischer 246.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/16) — Aimee Smith 227.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/16) — Kathy Lawrenz 546, Judy Shales-Reinier 503, Joan Rennert 499, Sandra Jansa 494, Eileen Stuebe 494, Arlene LaMack 210.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/16) — Jolene Ahles 555-207, Patricia McNeil 531, Karen Vasey 506, Linda Hagen 498.

Castle Wed. Niters (11/17) — Tyronn Dyess 279.

The Lanes Retirees (11/17) — Mark Tarwid 622, Glenn Chapman 597, Jerry Ruud 596, Keith Beaudin 573, Dave Crenshaw 243.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (11/17) — Gary Schlicht 657-247, Greg Shiveli 647, George Matson 634, Randy Chiapete 618.

Knights of Castle (11/18) — Jayden Callis 698, Dean Bonini 6908, Curt Fritz 694, Ricardo Rodriguez 287.

Castle Strikettes (11/18) — Ashley Callis 563, Tina Michals 553, Melissa Jansen 546, Woody Woodward 539, Samantha Slaasted 232.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (11/18) — Walt Strini 500-183, Bob Wemmert 473, Sandy Strini 459-180, Emma Wood 428.

Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/19) — Jeff Sykes 300.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (11/13) — Javier Bernal 668, Jimmy Larsen 643.

Castle Juniors (11/13) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 629, Jason Boyce 599, Sydnie Regep 485, Jazmyn Gerber 449.

Castle Preps (11/13) — Carsten Glitzky 417, Eli Tessman 262, Brooke Pron 326, Paige Pron 289.

Castle Bantams (11/13) — Trent White 217, Blake Curley 207, Zander Wozniak 162.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (11/13) — Andre Oliver 581-233, Maddux Brooks 546, Abigail Fletcher 533-221, Alaina Kruchten 530.

The Lanes Preps (11/13) — Landen Crenshaw 474-188, Jayden Jackson 385, Alina Unser 360-138, Jurnee Hayes 326.

The Lanes Bantams (11/13) — Jayce Mattie 84-48, Cael Bergman 54, Maci Peterson 64-43.

The Lanes Bumpers (11/13) — Maliya Lampkin 135-80, Julian Fazzari 120-71.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up Friday's Badgers tie with Clarkson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News