Local bowling for Nov. 18

MEN'S LEADERS
791—Brian Holtz, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
767—Jim Wegner, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
753—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/15)
728—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/16)
728—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/15)
725—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/16)
725—James Seelig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/16)
706—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/15)
702—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler's Mon. Night 3-Man Scratch (11/15)
701—Scott Salinas, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
700—Tom Pfeiffer, Old Settler's Mon. Night 3-Man Scratch (11/15)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
707—Sam Kelly, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
659—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
646—Georgette Albert, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16)
641—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (11/15)
LEAGUES
River City Fri. Night Mixed (11/12) — Jeff Storm 634-217, Dave Schreck 585, Eleanor Treffinger 510-194, Robin Schreck 439.
River City Sat. A League of Our Own (11/13) — Steve Wegner 553-211, Travis Grob 514, LaVerne Lewis 431, Cheryl Woulfe 422-162.
Old Settler's Mon. Night 3-Man Scratch (11/15) — Dan Lofton Jr. 690, Brian Lofton 541, Rich Wonders 634-289.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (11/15) — Zach Torosian 676-246, Brian Dubinsky 662, Jessica Storm 546, Colette McNally 289.
T&C Mon. ABC (11/15) — Randy Clark 646-236, Dale Thomas 605, Bonnie Schmidt 590-226, Mary Ann Thomas 526.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/15) — Rick Seidel 634, Terry Papcke 628, Kelly Millard 289, Kay Eldert 408-147.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/16) — Joe McCarthy 658, Tristian Albrecht 279, Mary Appenzeller 598-227, Melissa Vogt 574.
Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch (11/16) — Brandon Staven 697, Brian Holtz 300, Sam Kelly 290.
Old Settler's Over 40 (11/16) — Kathy Erickson 498, Dennis Rockwell 494, Debbie Bergles 44, Gene Davis 441.