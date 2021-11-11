Local bowling for Nov. 12

Local
MEN’S LEADERS
797—Joseph Thoennes, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/6)
796—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle (10/21)
794—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (10/21)
793—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
790—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
790—Matthew Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
789—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
779—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (10/16)
778—Steve Regep, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/22)
770—Randy Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens (11/6)
770—Manuel Pedrosa, CastleLanes.com (10/22)
760—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
753—Delbert Richards, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/9)
752—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle (10/14)
751—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (10/19)
751—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle (10/14)
750—Matthew Lunde, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
749—Kevin Helding, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
749—Greg Meinen, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (11/6)
748—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (10/21)
748—Matt Gohr, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
748—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters (10/20)
744—Terri Martini, Knights of Castle (10/14)
738—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
735—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle (10/14)
733—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (10/21)
733—Ryan Zagar, Castle Courtsmen (10/20)
732—James Ruffalo, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
731—Anthony Seidl, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
731—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (10/20)
730—Randy Tilot, Castle Kings & Queens (11/6)
729—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
729—Jax Calverley, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
727—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (11/5)
727—James Ruffalo, Castle Family & Friends (10/16)
723—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle (10/14)
722—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/6)
720—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
720—Doug Weber Jr., Knights of Castle (10/21)
716—Michael Tiegs, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
715—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
715—Glen Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
715—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/9)
714—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/22)
712—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/8)
710—Tony Maringer, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
710—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
710—Michael Yarbrough, CastleLanes.com (10/22)
709—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
709—Joseph Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/9)
709—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
708—Steve Klemm, Knights of Castle (10/14)
708—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
707—David Petersen, CastleLanes.com (10/22)
707—Jeffrey Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/9)
707—Michael Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/9)
706—Chad Sampson, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/6)
706—Kyle Zagar, Castle Courtsmen (10/20)
704—Tim Hartmann, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18)
704—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
703—Donnie Hankins Jr., Castle Wed. Niters (10/20)
703—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (10/22)
703—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/5)
702—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (10/14)
702—Nicholas Tussler, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
702—Ron Vokes, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
700—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
WOMEN’S LEADERS
764—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18)
687—Jen Jaeger, Knights of Castle (10/21)
673—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (10/21)
647—Lisa Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (10/16)
638—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/9)
636—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (10/21)
631—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/22)
630—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/6)
620—Lauren Fischer, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9)
605—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens (11/6)
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle (10/14) — Joe Gomez 670, Rick Frederickson 656, William Austin 654, Erick Callis 651, Les Wald Jr. 290.
Castle Family & Friends (10/16) — Greg Governatori 692, Dave Peterson Sr. 691, Al Zeitz Jr. 263, Annette Ruffalo 574, Marlette Anderson 543, Lisa “Woody” Woodward 266.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (10/18) — Derrick Anderson 277.
The Lanes King of the Hill (10/18) — Kevin Landreman 698, Christopher Thomas 689, Dan Steimle 688, Scott O’Brien 681, Matthew Lunde 289, Lauren Fischer 266.
The Lanes Sooners (10/18) — Andy Hornyak 647, Michael Sorensen 646-235, Clay Venne Jr. 643-235, Marlette Anderson 432-167.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (10/19) — Emma Wood 511, Joan Rennert 499, Judy Shales-Reinier 473-183.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (10/19) — Linda Hagen 468, Patricia McNeil 464-170, Jolene Ahles 433, Diana Munoz 419.
The Lanes Tues. Nite Rollers (10/19) — Stephanie Warner 570-212.
The Lanes Retirees (10/20) — Anthony Hansen 662-266, Pau Adcock 597, Denny Dale 575, Glenn Chapman 573.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (10/20) — Ron Sommer 666-257, Michael McClure 652, Ed Plachno 631, Don Meensen 625.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (10/20) — Glen Halberstadt 697, Kim Westerlund 692, Kyle Kisner 683, Kevin Landreman 679, Scott O’Brien 275.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (10/20)— Terri Bishop 583, Tricia Goss 549, Marie Salinas 529, Coree Steinhaus 518, Katy Ortiz 205.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (10/20) — Jenny Rettmueller 584, Gina Crenshaw 540, Becky Jung 540-225, Elizabeth Steimle 500.
Knights of Castle (10/21) — Sam Slaasted 681, Les Wald Jr. 673, Matt Nelson 671.
Castle Strikettes (10/21) — Katelynn Fletcher 583, Stephanie Smith 568, Dawn Balcer 559, Tina Michals 542, Melissa Jansen 245.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (10/21) — Walt Strini 489-182, Don Hyatt Sr. 480, Emma Wood 500-185, Sandy Strini 473.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (10/21) — Gary Schlicht 659, Ryan Fornal 630, Thomas Wishau 630, Chris Thomack 618, Eric Kudrna 278.
The Lanes Trestleboard (10/21) — Mickey Moe 682-300, Roger Lofquist 672, Karen Schiller 599-212, Rachel Pynaker 393.
Castle Bowler’s Choice (10/22) — Lennie Boresch 751-279.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (10/22) — Mike Vasey 699, Matthew Lunde 696-280, Lauren Kudrna 559, Mindy Christensen 553, Danielle Gename 235.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (10/22) — Michael Welter 677, Mike Kohl 665-276, Edward Beaudry 647, Nancy Vioski 540-226.
CastleLanes.com (11/5) — Rich Larsen 300.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/5) — Matthew Lunde 694, Dave Piech 683, Mike Vasey 268, Mindy Christensen 594, Lisa Jarstad 589, Lauren Fisher 235.
Castle Kings & Queens (11/6) — Randy Tilot 299, Angela Ophoven 554, Melissa Jansen 235.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/6) — Billy Beckett 695, Brett Pinnecker 662, Joseph Thoennes 280, Lauren Kudrna 589, Darlene Fischer 560, Lauren Fischer 222.
The Lanes Early Eights (11/6) — Matt Cecchini 658-235, Bryan Storbeck 641, Nicole Cecchini 572-210, Jolene Ahles 534.
The Lanes League of Our Own (11/6) — Larry Mutchie 611-226, Edward Beaudry 577, Kriss Doss 531-194, Kathy Weimer 480.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (11/6) — Joe Lehner 697, Trevor Ludwig 629, Greg Meinen 258, Renee Ludwig 547-215, Debbie LaFauce 459.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (11/7) — Cameron Peterson 646-247, Brian Jansen 600, Beth Peterson 521-212, Eli Martinez 516.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (11/8) — Brian Anzalone 692, Dan Steimle 690, Brandon Staven 279, Lauren Fischer 220.
The Lanes Sooners (11/8) — Clay Venne Jr. 673, Mike Kohl 669-256, Marlette Anderson 467-178.
T&C Mon. ABC (11/8) — Randy Clark 627-227, Roy Chase 614, Mae Boeger 530, Bonnie Schmidt 522, Elaine Phelps 512-207.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (11/8) — Kelly Millard 669, Chuck Mayotte 647-252, Kay Eldert 444-165.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/9) — Joan 520-203, Eileen Stuebe 508, Sandy Jansa 481.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/9) — Aimee Smith 543-211.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (11/9) — Jordan Landreman 637, Randy Willis 602-224, Debbie Hauer 541-212, Lori Trevino 515.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/9) — Jolene Ahles 529-194, Patricia McNeil 506, Linda Hagen 492, Jan Corkins 458.
Old Settler’s Over 40 (11/9) — Gene Davis 495, Dennis Rockwell 452, Kathy Erickson-Debbie Dergles 510.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (11/10) — Gary Schlicht 695, Tom Komen 659, Ed Plachno 616, Duane Hoffren 606, George Matson 255.
The Lanes Retirees (11/10) — Anthony Hansen 638, Denny Dale 621-255, Clay Venne Jr. 618, Dean Holewinski 614.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (11/6) — Tegan Ludwig 273-140, Vito Dagostino 144, Avery Johnson 88-53.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (11/6) — Nolan Grohs 198-115, Oliver Caldwell 183, Violet Ostrander 170-94.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (11/6) — Jaxon Scalf 507, Brayden Scalf 498-199, Alissa Gerth 310, Marjorie Anderson 115.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors (11/6) — Hunter Kraklis 673-237, Joseph Leonard 598, Megan Bolda 411-158.