SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Adult/Junior — Mitchell Jaeck 666-229, Andrew Palmgren 607, Sherri LaFever 515-223, Stephanie Vertz 513, Peyton LaCoursiere 553-213, Tess Pufahl 487.
Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Matthew Wisniewski 719-259, Tony Oliva 701.
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Ann Mueller 623, Suzanne Ronde 608-256.
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Mike Vasey 737-287.
River City Adult/Youth — Patrick Flees 625-223, Cody Puranen 563, Noah Flees 301-111, Gavin Puranen 264, Elliana Flees 339-124.
