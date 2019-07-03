{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Tony Oliva 747, Todd Christensen 716..

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Nathan Michalowski 739, Will Welch 723-279.

Castle Wed. Summer Seniors — Ron Sommer 730-268, Keith Lemens 686, Alicia Harris 461, Lula Smith 460.

Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Mike Vasey 737-287.

Castle Junior Masters — Brett Brohelden 620, Sebastian Beth 610, Jami Larsen 581, Stephanie Zagar 577.

River City Sport Shot — Jim Nannemann 612-224, Pat McNally 517, Tracy Pertle 429-180, Paddy Nannemann 409, Sebastian Beth 508-192, James Breidenbach 382, Christina Doyle 435-179.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments