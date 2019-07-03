SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Tony Oliva 747, Todd Christensen 716..
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Nathan Michalowski 739, Will Welch 723-279.
Castle Wed. Summer Seniors — Ron Sommer 730-268, Keith Lemens 686, Alicia Harris 461, Lula Smith 460.
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Mike Vasey 737-287.
Castle Junior Masters — Brett Brohelden 620, Sebastian Beth 610, Jami Larsen 581, Stephanie Zagar 577.
River City Sport Shot — Jim Nannemann 612-224, Pat McNally 517, Tracy Pertle 429-180, Paddy Nannemann 409, Sebastian Beth 508-192, James Breidenbach 382, Christina Doyle 435-179.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.