Local bowling for Dec. 4

MEN'S LEADERS

790—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23)

787—Matt Sieker, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

774—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

770—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Sooners (11/22)

769—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

757—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

757—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

754—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24)

753—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23)

750—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

741—Riley Smith, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

741—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

739—Adam Cecchini, The Lanes League of Our Own (11/20)

738—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

737—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

736—Michael Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/26)

734—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

732—Mike Kenyon Jr., Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

731—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23)

730—Rick Plitzner, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23)

729—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

728—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23)

726—Steven Regep, Castle Kings & Queens (11/20)

726—Tom House, Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

726—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

723—Dave Hart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

723—Brady Groth, Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

721—Matt Wisnewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

720—Brian Woodward, Castle Wed. Niters (11/24)

716—Phil Ontko, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

716—Mike Anderson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

716—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

716—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

715—Alfredo Jackson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

715—Mike Piontek, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

714—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

714—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/26)

713—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

713—Lewis Marquez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

713—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Courtsmen (11/24)

712—Matt Dahnert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

710—Gary Gatzke, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

709—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

709—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (11/24)

709—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24)

708—Sean Kocherer, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

707—James White, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

707—Michael Tiegs, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23)

706—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

706—Mike Scalf, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

705—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

705—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

703—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24)

702—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

701—John Brooks, The Lanes EOW Sat. Couples (11/20)

701—Scott O’Brien, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24)

701—Jose Carbajal, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/26)

701—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

705—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22)

691—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24)

681—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23)

656—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes EOW Sat. Couples (11/20)

655—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Ladies Doubles (11/24)

651—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23)

646—April Lane Polk, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22)

641—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23)

626—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes EOW Sat. Couples (11/20)

622—Dawn Geddes, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23)

608—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24)

605—Mary Spears, Castle Kings & Queens (11/20)

601—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes EOW Sat. Couples (11/20)

600—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/26)

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens (11/20) — Kyle Kisner 690-279, Tanya Kisner 594, Kayley Schroeder 233.

The Lanes League of Our Own (11/20) — Brennan Rager 688, Jay Rieker 585, Adam Cecchini 258, Kriss Doss 578-226, Jenny Nemeth 488.

The Lanes EOW Sat. Couples (11/20) — Zach Vasey 689-289, Michael Welter 649, Jill Kruschke 563, Lauren Fischer 559, Sommerlee Vasey 235, Lauren Kudrna 235.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (11/21) — Brian Jansen 591, Tom Jensen 566-245, Beth Peterson 512, Laura Martinez 486, Eli Martinez 207.

The Lanes Sooners (11/22) — Dan Hansen 656, Clayh Venne Jr. 650, Mike Kohl 279, Marlette Anderson 459-186.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (11/22) — Alfredo Jackson 280, Nancy Jeter 248.

The Lanes King of the Hill (11/22) — Dan Steimle 696, Allen Smith 692, Christopher Thomas 300, Lauren Fischer 590, April Lane Polk 232.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/23) — Mike Anderson 300, Tyler Hirth 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/23) — Jessie Fugman 224.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (11/23) — Jordan Landreman 649-236, Randy Willis 558, Debbie Hauer 551-207, Krista Ramsey 520.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (11/23) — Kathy Lawrenz 508, Arlene LaMack 500, Cathy Larrabee 473, Sandra Jansa 472.

Castle Wed. Niters (11/24) — Brian Woodward 278.

The Lanes Ladies Doubles (11/24) — Katy Ortiz 584, Coree Steinhaus 575, Terri Bishop 562, Jennifer Kirkorian 520, Marie Salinas 246.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/24) — Tyrone Trabert 681, Kyle Kisner 675, Cary O’Brien 656, Glen Halberstadt 627, Perry Porcaro 279.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (11/24) — Gary Schlicht 672-259, Marv Krahn 663, Al Jensen 655, Ed Placho 626.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (11/26) — Matthew Lunde 685, Mike Vasey 678, Mike Thoennes 279, Rebecca Welter 579-214, Abby Lakosh 531.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/26) — Clay Venne Jr. 666, Darryl McClelland 666, Michael Welter 661, Mike Kohl 655, Scott O’Brien 259.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (11/23) — Delbert Richards 695.

Old Settler’s Over 40 (11/23) — Jon Lorek 604, Kathy Erickson 480, Debbie Bergles 476, Bill Culshaw 465.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (11/23) — Trevor Ludwig 688, Brian Dubinsky 288, Mary Appenzeller 243.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (11/24) — Mae Boeger 476-210, Anita Hirt 445, Janet Johnson 387.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (11/24) — Adam Gebel 290, Taylor Melahn 544, Kim Enright 249.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners (11/24) — Jeff Rice 624, Marv Ellis 607-233, Nicole Bushley 500, Stephanie Tuyls 488, Diane Fincutter 191.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (11/20) — Javier Bernal 641, Ryan Mai 641, Danielle Christopherson 541, Miley Brooks 553.

Castle Juniors (11/20) — Jason Boyce 629, Michael Zwiefelhofer 516, Alyssa Buchaklian 416, Chloe Anderson 412.

Castle Preps (11/20) — Carsten Glitzky 359, Eli Tessman 290, Zoey Plocinski 347, Tessa Klein 345.

Castle Bantams (11/20) — Blake Curley 189, Andrew Wozniak 184, Trent White 162, Zander Wozniak 131.

