Local bowling for Dec. 20 or 21

MEN'S LEADERS
801—Kevin Helding, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
801—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/6)
791—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (12/9)
789—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
785—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle (12/9)
775—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
768—Jake Callis, Knights of Castle (12/9)
765—James Ruffalo, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
760—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler's Choice (12/3)
756—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle (12/9)
754—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (12/8)
753—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers (12/6)
752—Jon Haigh, Castle Wed. Niters (12/8)
750—Matthew Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
749—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
742—Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples (12/11)
741—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Bowler's Choice (12/3)
738—Tony Kenyon, Castle Courtsmen (12/8)
737—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice (12/10)
734—Jax Calverley, CastleLanes.com (12/10)
732—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/6)
731—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Bowler's Choice (12/3)
731—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (12/9)
731—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (12/10)
728—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Early Eights (12/4)
723—Alex Marquez Sr., CastleLanes.com (12/10)
722—Dave Hart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/6)
720—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
718—Mike Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (12/4)
717—Shaunte Stills, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (12/3)
715—Vernon Tuinstra Sr., The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
713—Scott Zess, Knights of Castle (12/9)
712—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (12/10)
710—Jim Larsen, CastleLanes.com (12/10)
709—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
709—Mike Piontek, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
708—Ben Gravunder, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
708—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
707—Brandon Taylor, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
706—Jax Calverley, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
706—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
705—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen (12/8)
704—Cary O'Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (12/3)
704—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
703—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/6)
703—Jayden Callis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
703—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
702—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
702—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7)
702—Steve Mueller, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
702—Darren Olson, The Lanes Sooners (12/6)
702—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler's Choice (12/3)
702—Dave Buchaklian, Castle Wed. Niters (12/8)
702—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (12/9)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
697—Jami Larsen, CastleLanes.com (12/10)
695—Lauren Fischer, Knights of Castle (12/9)
679—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (12/8)
679—Marcie Molbeck, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (12/11)
673—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (12/4)
673—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
669—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (12/9)
663—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
648—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
646—Sakinah Thomas, Castle Majors (12/4)
638—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
630—Terri Bishop, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (12/8)
630—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
622—Kathy Bakula, Castle Bowler's Choice (12/3)
622—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (12/9)
621—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (12/11)
617—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (12/9)
614—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (12/8)
613—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10)
611—Gina Crenshaw, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (12/11)
609—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (12/9)
608—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (12/4)
607—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3)
LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (12/3) — Bill Mortensen 543-219, Bob Wemmert 489, Emma Wood 482, Nancy Wemmert 427.
Castle Kings & Queens (12/4) — John Schroeder Sr. 697, Al Ophoven 647-258, Melissa Jansen 554-193, Angela Ophoven 554.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/6) — Dave Hart 286.
Castle Keglers (12/6) — Scott Zess 257.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/7) — Randy Prudhomme 300, James Ruffalo 300.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/3) — Bob Wiegand 686, Mike Vasey 680, Matthew Lunde 656-279, Marcia Munoz 536, Jennifer Jungwirth 526, Danielle Gename 268.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (12/3) — Michael Welter 699, Clay Venne Jr. 646, Shaunte Stills 268, Nancy Vioski 522-181.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (12/4) — John Brooks 683, Greg Brooks, Mike Vasey 276, Tammy Shannon 572, Jill Kruschke 534, Darlene Fischer 236.
The Lanes Early Eights (12/4) — Bryan Storbeck 644, Christopher Tyykila 612, Matt Cecchini 290, Nicole Cecchini 489-205, Jolene Ahles 484.
The Lanes League of Our Own (12/4) — Edward Beaudry 688, Antoine McKinney 627-264, Michele Lunde 477, Jodi Gatzke 460, Nancy Wemmert 451-191.
The Lanes King of the Hill (12/6) — Chris Maringer 692, Matthew Crenshaw 691, Anthony Seidl 684, Jax Calverley 279.
The Lanes Sooners (12/6) — Billie Johnson 650-245, Clay Venne Jr. 631, Marlette Anderson 508-188.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (12/7) — Joan Rennert 513, Emma Wood 493-191, Sandy Jansa 487, Carol Kochanski 485.
Castle Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (12/7) — Jolene Ahles 521-210, Linda Hagen 492, Patricia McNeil 487, Linda Polzin 484.
Castle Wed. Niters (12/8) — Delbert Richards 268.
The Lanes Retirees (12/8) — Dean Holewinski 676-269, Dave Crenshaw 673, Anthony Hansen 626, Keith Beaudin 625.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (12/8) — Marie Salinas 585, Cathy Larrabee 547, Katy Ortiz 536, Coree Steinhaus 515, Terri Bishop 234.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (12/8) — April Lane Polk 570, Jenny Rettmueller 537, Dawn Kisner 513, Elizabeth Steimle 500, Lauren Fischer 245.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/8) — Kevin Molbeck 689-258, Perry Porcaro 681, Tyler Lunde 668, Scott O’Brien 667.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (12/8) — Duane Hoffren 686-255, Gary Schlicht 648, Don DeFurio 647, George Matson 643.
Knights of Castle (12/9) — Terry Martini 695, Phil Ontko 690.
Castle Strikettes (12/9) — Ashley Callis 578-234, Katelynn Fletcher 576, Dani Jo Sheckles 572, Melissa Sawyer 545.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (12/9) — Don Hyatt Sr. 525, Bill Mortensen 493, Walt Strini 187, Sandy Strini 498, Emma Wood 471, Nancy Wemmert 180.
The Lanes Trestleboard (12/9) — Nick Bucko 691, Roger Lofquist 690, Ryan Miller 259, Rachel Pynaker 436, Cheryl Langel 398, Karen Schiller 226.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (12/9) — Mike Lynch 675, Nick Fazzari 664, Eric Kudrna 656, Trevor Peterson 652, Matt Remington 265.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (12/10) — Darryl McClelland 662, Cary O’Brien 640, Rick Hoffman 638, Michael Welter 279, Nancy Vioski 523-210.
CastleLanes.com (12/10) — Jim Larsen 268, Jami Larsen 255.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/10) — Jeremy Druktenis 698, Kevin Molbeck 673, Trevor Peterson 285, Lisa Fletcher 571, Mindy Christensen 555, Abby Lakosh 241.
The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim (12/11) — Darren Olson 678, Carl Christensen 677-262, Jill Kruschke 553, Heidi Scholzen 527, Gina Crenshaw 233.
The Lanes D&D Couples (12/11) — Michael Riemer 658, Ben Adrian 600, Timothy Harms 258, Rhonda Eick 487-188, Tracy Jackson 472.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (12/4) — Cameron Calverley 637, Javier Bernal 623, Jimmy Larsen 613, Madison Venne 596, Sakinah Thomas 243.
Castle Juniors (12/4) — Jason Boyce 578, Michael Zwiefelhofer 538, McKenzie Larsen 507, Sydnie Regep 468.
Castle Preps (12/4) — Carstyn Glitzky 513, Ian Hohnl 493, Tessa Klein 342, Brooke Pron 307.
Castle Bantams (12/4) — Blake Curley 232, Trent White 164, Andrew Wozniak 137.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (12/4) — Maddux Brooks 600, Andre Oliver 593, Turner Ritacco 218, Abigail Fletcher 551-225, Alaina Kruchten 476.
The Lanes Preps (12/4) — Landen Crenshaw 561-201, Clayton Landreman 415, Alina Unser 344, Maya White 325-127.
The Lanes Bantams (12/4) — Benjamin Harms 118-60, Harper Landreman 98-72, Kaydence Hanley 47.
The Lanes Bumpers (12/4) — Ella Prudhomme 154, Maliya Lampkin 150-84, Julian Fazzari 135-77.
Castle Majors (12/11) — Zachary Scott 616, Alex Wallat 600, Danielle Christopherson 596, Skylar Hornstra 536.
Castle Juniors (12/11) — Jason Boyce 633, Michael Zwiefelhofer 569, Amelia Schneidewind 447, Sydnie Regep 420.
Castle Preps (12/11) — Carsen Glitzky 366, Eli Tessman 279, Paige Pron 325, Brooke Pron 298.
Castle Bantams (12/11) — Blake Curley 278-170, Jayden Vivio 173, Trent White 149, Andrew Wozniak 143.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (12/11) — RJ Mattie 615-264, Brody Pansch 602, Emma Naegeli 518-234, Abigail Fletcher 472.
The Lanes Preps (12/11) — Landen Crenshaw 489-189, Ian Naegeli 338, Jamerie Hayhes 347-162, Alina Unser 346.
The Lanes Bantams (12/11) — Harper Landreman 176-96, Maci Peterson 127, Benjamin Harms 154-89, Cael Bergman 59.
The Lanes Bumpers (12/11) — Maliya Lampkin 170-94, Ella Prudhomme 143, Gabby Landreman 131.