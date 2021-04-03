 Skip to main content
Local bowling for April 5
agate

Local bowling for April 5

MEN'S LEADERS

834—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

810—Randy Clark, T&C Mon. ABC

802—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men

795—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

770—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

768—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

763—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

763—Teran Goldschmidt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

761—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

759—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

750—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

747—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

741—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

730—Joe McCarthy, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

727—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

723—John Mangalindan, T&C Mon. Night Majors

721—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

721—Scott Hillary, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

717—John Weiser, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

715—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors

714—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

703—Matt Zanella, River City Wed. Men

701—Dave Gajewski, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

700—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

700—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

693—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

684—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

679—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

662—Jessica Woelfel, River City Thurs. Ladies

657—Melissa Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

654—Jessica Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

652—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

652—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Thurs. Ladies

651—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

640—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Mon. ABC

632—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

629—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Ladies

LEAGUES

T&C Nifty Fifty Plus — Ken Cramer 577-214, Dale Streblow 546, Kathy Urban 443, Pat Abler 442-179.

T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Rick Keller 696, Kohl Wrobel 676, Kevin Heckel 266, Renee Ludwig 489, Stephanie Tuyls 466, Carrie Keller 190.

T&C Mon. ABC — Rodney Sebo 606, Dale Thomas 598, Randy Clark 279, Mary Anne Thomas 576, Mae Boeger 513, Bonnie Schmidt 223.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Amanda Gerth 487-169, Tyler Schildt 299.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Trevor Ludwig 680, Tristian Albrecht 300, Bonnie Schmidt 557, Theresa Riemer 258.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Adam Gebel 289, Mary Appenzeller 585, Jenny Wonders 257.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 499-175, Mig Molle’ 489-175, Anita Hirt 477, Janet Johnson 433.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Mike Miller 658-245, Dale Arterburn 590, Rebecca Bores 534-210, Tiffany Taylor 488.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 300, Sydney Wiroll 586, Taylor Melahn 277.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jake Kessler 667, Jerry Riemer 667-290, Fred Sykes 660, Bonnie Schmidt 658-258.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Kelly Millard 667, Jerry Riemer 297, Theresa Riemer 221.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 541, Laura Drissel 534-222, Amanda Gerth 533, Julie Lois 529.

River City Wed. Men — Jim Fredrick 654, Jeff Weinkauf 654, Matt Hulsether 646, Pat McNally 632.

River City Thurs. Ladies — Becky Schneider 534, Tammie Storm 531, Samantha Knueppel 485, Gayle Rosenthal 482, Jessica Woelfel 254.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Jeff Weinkauf 679-257, Zach Torosian 659, Eleanor Treffinger 511, Robin Kallas 495-185.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Tom Klein 610-223, Don Goldbach 580, Kimberly Villarreal 399, Amy Roth 395-190.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Vernon Fink 688, Zach Torosian 678, Brian Traber 675, Porky Witkofski 675, CJ Torosian 279, Jessica Storm 256.

River City Tues. Night Mixed — Jim Licht 669-247, Duane Sleaper 602, Joyce Malison 448-157, Sharon Westerdahl 402.

