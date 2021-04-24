Local bowling for April 26

MEN'S LEADERS
812—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 23)
796—Riley Smith, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
785—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (April 16)
784—Larry Szczepanski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
784—Al Zeitz Jr., CastleLanes.com (April 16)
778—Dee Bostick, CastleLanes.com (April 16)
776—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
767—Lennie Boresch Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
763—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (April 22)
757—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
755—Mitchell Jaeck, The Lanes Trestleboard (April 22)
746—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
744—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
737—Billy Harris, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
732—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
730—Lennie Boresch Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 23)
729—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
727—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 23)
726—Ryan Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
725—Jim Larsen, CastleLanes.com (April 16)
723—David Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
721—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 23)
720—Thomas Sieker II, Knights of Castle (April 22)
720—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
719—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23)
718—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle (April 22)
718—Terry Martini, Castle Keglers (April 19)
713—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
713—Kyle Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
709—Kyle Holliday, Castle Keglers (April 19)
705—Marcus West, CastleLanes.com (April 16)
700—Les Wald Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
751—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
713—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19)
678—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23)
665—Sommerlee Vasey, Castle Strikettes (April 22)
664—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23)
659—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (April 22)
623—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23)
617—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (April 22)
616—Kathy Bakula, Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 16)
600—Mindy Christensen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23)
LEAGUES
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (April 23) — Kenneth Forrest 691, Jeremy Druktenis 681-268, Lisa Fletcher 557, Lauren Kudrna 550, Abby Lakosh 238.
Castle Bowler’s Choice (April 23) — Mike Groth 299.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (April 23) — Darryl McClelland 660, Pat McNally 659, Shaunte Stills 646, Dean Holewinski 267, Nancy Vioski 514-202.
The Lanes Trestleboard (April 22) — Wiliam Wasson 644, Mickey Moe 639, Mitchell Jaeck 263, Emily Panyk 484-173, Rachel Pynaker 372.
Castle Strikettes (April 22) — Tina Michals 595, Dani Jo Sheckles 588, Tiffany Smith 535, Stephanie Vertz 534, Sommerlee Vasey 237.
Knights of Castle (April 22) — Tom Paszkiewicz 664, Mike Thoennes 654, Sam Slaasted 300.
Castle Thurs. Afternoon Senior Mixed (April 22) — Walt Strini 544-203, Bill Mortensen 522-203, Nancy Wemmert 507-179, Jean Ciborowski 456.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (April 21) — Patricia McNeil 562-203, Terri Isaacson 540, Meliesa Crenshaw 512, Carrie Scheckler 511-203.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers (April 20) — Steph Vertz 587, Shirley Tuinstra 549, Nichole Haynes 543-215.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (April 20) — Jolene Ahles 503, Linda Polzin 493-179, Shirley Bedford 450, Marilyn Venne 449.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (April 19) — Riley Smith 300, Katie Zwiefelhofer 287.
Castle Keglers (April 19) — Brandon Taylor 691, Tim Hartman 685, Darryl Jeter 675, Kyle Holliday 278.
The Lanes Sooners (April 19) — Andy Hornyak 694, Michael Sorensen 635, Clay Venne Jr. 628-279, Marlette Anderson 480-173.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (April 19) — Ed Plachno 611, Greg Schick 552, Sharon Lopez 456, Carol Plachno 424.
The Lanes D&D Couples (April 17) — Timothy Harris 583-225, Diego Cruz 528, Rhonda Eick 461-182, Tracy Jackson 429-182.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (April 17) — Matthew Crenshaw 663, John Brooks 644, Eric Kudrna 277, Lauren Kudrna 596, Gina Crenshaw 556-233.
CastleLanes.com (April 16) — Rich Larsen 299, Jim Larsen 299.