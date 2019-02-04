MEN'S LEADERS
772—Tyrone Trabert, King of the High Life Hill
771—Rob Beth, Castle Classic
761—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
732—Ken Schwartz, Castle Classic
725—Rusty Shaw, Castle Classic
725—Marty Williams, Castle Classic
708—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Classic
706—Nick Balcer, The Lanes Sooners
705—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
702—Bill Wolfe, King of the High Life Hill
701—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
647—Shirley Stahl, Castle Classic
636—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
628—Jill Krushke, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
620—Leanna Fiorita, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
LEAGUES
King of the High Life Hill — Kevin Landreman 677, Al Wallat 674, Rod Darge 672, Gregg Landreman 670, Tyrone Trabert 279.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kathryn Urick 553, Jolene Ahles 545, Theresa Lewne 519, Cathy Van Koningsveld 512, Shari Urick 229.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 522-203.
The Lanes Sooners — Billie Johnson 695, Bryan Jennings 669-275, Seth Sanchez 658, Michael J. Sorensen 652.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 527, Bill Redmann 490, Jane Madisen 595-225, Sandy Hansen 528.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 694-267, Mark Nielsen 623, Karen Riemer 556, Mary Rother 535-199.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Ron Jorgensen 661, John Brooks 637, Dan Mordja 258, Shirley Olson 579, Lauri Lunde 571, Leanna Fiorita 245.
The Lanes Party Animals — Zac Bichanich 590-253, Duane Geyer 571, Jill Geyer 418, Nichole Bogard 403-157.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 219, Cameron Palmgren 190, Autumn Richter 179, McKenzie Larsen 168.
Castle Juniors — Seth Mang 575, Jimmy Larsen 562, Madison Venne 487, Danielle Christopherson 474.
Castle Majors — Sebastian Beth 699, Antonio Bernal 651, McKenzie Mattice 578, Emily McIntosh 417.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 560, Mike Zwiefelhofer 437, Rebecca Christensen 397, Savana Larsen 374.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.