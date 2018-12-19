Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

787—Jeff Carroll, Castle V.F.W.

783—Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

782—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

754—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

747—Zach Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

743—Chris Simon, Castle V.F.W.

740—Robby Taylor, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

740—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

739—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

726—Jeff Floyd, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

724—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

724—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

723—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

718—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

715—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

711—Alan Blome, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

711—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

709—Mike Guzman, Castle V.F.W.

705—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

WOMEN'S LEADERS

728—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

667—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

662—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

660—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

645—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

607—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Donna Chapman 597-236, Nichole Haynes 593.

Castle V.F.W. — Tom Paszkiewicz 698, Dave Passehl 698, Randy Sykes 692, Charles Brown 690.

The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 689-255, George Alvarez 615, Denny Dale 571, Mark Tarwid 561.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 670, Andy Hornyak 648, Duane Hoffren 611, Jim Bittner 577, Ron Sommer 227.

The Lanes Sooners — Clay Venne Jr. 689, Michael Sorensen 662-248, Duane Hoffren 661, Bob Smerchek 619.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 554-215, Annie Dunn 491, Dawn Harris 490, Marilyn Venne 450.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 547-222, LeeVora Perry 514, Jan Corkins 510, Linda Hagen 493.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Billy Beckett 695, Georgette Albert 269.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 549, Jack Van Swol 525, Linda Stockero 461, Jeanne Wilks 437.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — David Kail 299, Lynda Schlitz 253.

