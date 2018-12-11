MEN'S LEADERS
727—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
727—David Kail, T&C Mon. Night Majors
711—David Schwartz, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
WOMEN'S LEADERS
608—Kat Sell, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
LEAGUES
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Gregg Landreman 698, Brian Anzalone 685, Matthew Crenshaw 679, Ryan Heeti 673, Kyle Seidl 269.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Shari Urick 571, Kathryn Urick 539, Jolene Ahles 508, Joanie Bishop 498, Kat Sell 219.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — JoAnn Nelson 534, Sandra Jansa 531, Cathy Larrabee 507, Carol richter 502, Barbara Pauls 203.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (Dec. 11) — Jolene Ahles 528, LeeVora Perry 521-202, Shirley Bedford 480, Linda Hagen 474.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (Dec. 4) — Barbara Thomas 530, Linda Hagen 505, Jan Corkins 493, Jolene Ahles 492-190.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Paul Wagner 682, Roy Chase 680, Jason Leasure 279, Felicia Longo 530, Amanda Gerth 515-214.
T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 625-247, Al Blum 580, Elaine Phelps 511-180, Mary Anne Thomas 502, Lorraine Draper 180.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Ande Meinecke 625, Mark Manteufel 598, Chuck Torosian 248, Claire Goldbach 468-208, Darlene Schwab 440.
River City A League of Our Own — Ron Shotliff 647-238, Nate Bierer 527, Laura Shotliff 434-170, Joellen Hoffman 416.
