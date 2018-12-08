MEN'S LEADERS
780—Tre Toby, Castle.com
780—Dave Kail, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
764—Dave Gajewski, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
762—Rich Larsen, Castle.com
762—Phil Ontko, Castle VFW
751—Tom Larson, Castle VFW
749—Jeff Carroll, Castle VFW
743—Mauel Pedrosa, Castle.com
738—Mike Vasey, Castle.com
734—Glenn Napier, Castle VFW
729—Shaunte Stills, Castle VFW
724—Tarale Stills Sr., Castle.com
719—Josh Hall, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
719—Dave Sparks, Castle VFW
718—Mike Thoennes, Castle.com
713—Caleb Marquez, Castle.com
711—Jim Larsen, Castle.com
704—Vern Tuinstra, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
663—Robyn Welker, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros.
662—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros.
614—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros.
600—Cathy Aviles, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros.
LEAGUES
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. — Matthew Lunde 699-278, Kim Westerlund 676, Danielle Gename 589, Lauren Kudrna 587, Rebecca Welter 256.
Castle VFW — Brandon Taylor 694, Kyle Kisner 693, Tom Paszkiewicz 684, Mike Anderson 684.
Old Settlers Fri. Fun Day Mixed — Jeff Carroll 663, Pat Sepanski 639, Angie Meeks 537, Maria Fudge 525.
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifth Plus — Dale Helm 681-236, Jim Olson 573, Nancy White 481, Mary Lois 182.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Melissa Stardy 554-204, Melissa Vogt 552.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors — Javier Bernal 625, Jarek Beaudin 615, Stephanie Zagar 649, Jami Larsen 571.
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 229, Cameron Palmgren 216, Maya White 163, McKenzie Larsen 138.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 451, Jason Boyce 423, Rebecca Christiansen 418, Sydnie Regep 346.
Castle Juniors — Jimmy Larsen 613, JT Nielsen 569, Danielle Christopherson 558, Madison Venne 557.
