MEN'S LEADERS
771 — Tristian Albrecht, T&C Saturday Youth Majors/Juniors
LEAGUES
Por La Gente — Larry Mikulecky 664-267, Brian Wieners 633, Angela Johnson 474, Dabbie Trabert 448.
T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers — Cotie Holbek 679, Dave Melahn 646, Matt Dean 629, David Henricksen 233, Taylor Melahn 683-235.
T&C Saturday A League Of Their Own — Tony Woods 664-257, Roger Schaufel 587, Brian Kretschmer 575, Laura Woods 564-213.
JUNIORS
T&C Saturday Youth Majors/Juniors — Camden Ludwig 593, Trey Albrecht 581, Tristian Albrecht 267, Brianna Ludwig 578-203, Gabie Warrenburg 525.
T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Kyle Scheidegger 400-149, Kyle Mangalindan 399, Chloe Longo 359, Savannah Leonard 382-131.
T&C Saturday Youth Bantams (2 games) — Sean Szydlowski 144, Derek Berberich 143-80.
T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers (2 legs) — Tegan Ludwig 158-82, JJ Berberich 144, Cayden Peronto 65.
