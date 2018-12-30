Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

771 — Tristian Albrecht, T&C Saturday Youth Majors/Juniors

LEAGUES

Por La Gente — Larry Mikulecky 664-267, Brian Wieners 633, Angela Johnson 474, Dabbie Trabert 448.

T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers — Cotie Holbek 679, Dave Melahn 646, Matt Dean 629, David Henricksen 233, Taylor Melahn 683-235.

T&C Saturday A League Of Their Own — Tony Woods 664-257, Roger Schaufel 587, Brian Kretschmer 575, Laura Woods 564-213.

JUNIORS 

T&C Saturday Youth Majors/Juniors — Camden Ludwig 593, Trey Albrecht 581, Tristian Albrecht 267, Brianna Ludwig 578-203, Gabie Warrenburg 525.

T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Kyle Scheidegger 400-149, Kyle Mangalindan 399, Chloe Longo 359, Savannah Leonard 382-131.

T&C Saturday Youth Bantams (2 games)  —  Sean Szydlowski 144, Derek Berberich 143-80.

T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers (2 legs) — Tegan Ludwig 158-82, JJ Berberich 144, Cayden  Peronto 65.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments