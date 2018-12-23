Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

747 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim

LEAGUES

T&C Saturday Night Bowling Bunch — Steven Gerth 646, Marcus Ludwig 642, Nate Longo637-279, Renee Ludwig 499-190.

 The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim — Jeffrey Fernholz 696, John Brooks 668, Darren Olson 266, Lauri Lunde 593, Jill Kruschke  560-231.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 553-210, Jeff Wunderle 481, Karla Ishmael 390-165, Jill Geyer 384.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 696, Jeff Reed 663-258, Stephanie Warner 515-190, Samantha Weber 467.

