MEN'S LEADERS

826 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

757 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com

730 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus

723 — Geno Sems, Castle.com

720 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com

715 — Jordan Westrich, Castle.com

710 — Dave Piech, Castle.com

706 — Alex Marquez Sr., Castle.com

706 — Willie Freeman, Castle.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

623 — Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Friday Night Angry Brothers

LEAGUES

T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 606-237, Al Blum 529, Dale Helm 517, Pat Jensen 497-201.

T&C Friday Night Industrial — Trevor Ludwig 689, John Mangalindan 673, Jake Kessler 653, Dave Gajewski 269, Lynda Schlitz 550-205.

The Lanes Friday Night Angry Brothers — Kevin Molbeck 689, Joe Crocco 680, kevin Landreman 276, Danielle Gename 585, Katelyn Fletcher 585.

