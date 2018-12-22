MEN'S LEADERS
826 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com
757 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com
730 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus
723 — Geno Sems, Castle.com
720 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com
715 — Jordan Westrich, Castle.com
710 — Dave Piech, Castle.com
706 — Alex Marquez Sr., Castle.com
706 — Willie Freeman, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
623 — Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Friday Night Angry Brothers
LEAGUES
T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 606-237, Al Blum 529, Dale Helm 517, Pat Jensen 497-201.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Trevor Ludwig 689, John Mangalindan 673, Jake Kessler 653, Dave Gajewski 269, Lynda Schlitz 550-205.
The Lanes Friday Night Angry Brothers — Kevin Molbeck 689, Joe Crocco 680, kevin Landreman 276, Danielle Gename 585, Katelyn Fletcher 585.
