MEN'S LEADERS
824—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
787—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
780—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
771—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
771—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
760—Jason Frank, Castle Classic
750—Vern Fink, The Lanes JMBA Men
750—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends
748—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
748—Randy Sorensen, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
747—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic
747—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
744—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
743—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers
742—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic
737—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors
736—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
734—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
727—Phil Ontko, Castle Classic
727—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
723—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
722—Rich Lasko, Castle Keglers
721—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
720—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
718—Jordan Johnson, Castle Classic
712—Bob Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors
709—Shawn Jensen, Castle Classic
708—Bob Baldewicz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
707—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
705—Nick Johnson, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
672—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
656—Lisa M. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends
655—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
654—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
654—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
649—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
649—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
622—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic
622—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
620—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
613—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
612—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
600—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle Keglers — Mark Leitzke 697, Mike Thomas 687, Jeremy Kenyon 666, Shaunte Stills 259, Rich Lasko 259.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 691, Joe Slis 686, Steve Thieme 659, John Dolnik 632, Vern Fink 279.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 550-200.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 233.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Carolina Sell 548, Kathryn Urick 547, Bernice Houf 532, Jean Weber 525, Shari Urick 223.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Carmen Mortensen 559, Karen Brown 555, Sandra Jansa 546-212, Eileen Stuebe 533.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 640-245, Duane Hoffren 624, Allen Jensen 622, Andy Hornyak 585.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Bill Wolfe 687, Ron Vokes 673, Matthew Crenshaw 657, Tyrone Trabert 655, Matthew Lunde 299.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 508-190, Linda Polzin 475, Sandra Thurmond 460, Jan Corkins 445.
Castle Family & Friends — Al Zeitz Jr. 676, James Ruffalo 672, Scott Zess 267, Jane Wilson 555, Maureen Wilson 515, Lisa M. Woodward 226.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Jeremy Kenyon 685, Jordan Johnson 683, Jimmy Mertins 680.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 567, Bill Culshaw 524, Kathy Erickson 520.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Chris Wagner 692, Jeff Delange 674, Jamey Caldwell 279, Amanda Gerth 505-205.
T&C Mon. ABC — Robert Klamik 608, Cameron Collins 587, Kurt Schoenherr 532, Dale Thomas 224, Lorraine Draper 517-187.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ada Gebel 696-259, Jamey Caldwell 259, Kim Enright 249.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Jackie Heiligenthal 581, Anna Naber 539, Polly Burright 534-234, Tiffany Taylor 531.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gene Toboyek 693, Mike Skowronski 692, Ryan Kiedrowski 300, Jessica Storm 581, Jessica Nannemann 578, Colette McNally 241.
River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 674, Dale Kotke 673, Robert Uhlers 254, Joyce Malison 527-181, Paddy Nannemann 513.
