MEN'S LEADERS

779 — Cotie Holbek, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors 

770 — Tristian Albrecht, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors 

734 — Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

762 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial

726 — Russell Glessing, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors 

707 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Night Industrial

WOMEN'S LEADERS

715 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers

666 — Joy Vadnais, T&C Friday Night Mixed

636 — Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

617 — Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Odd and Ends

608 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

LEAGUES

Castle Sunday Fun Couples — Jason Trentadue 625-247, Jim Bauer 625, Angel Peterson 5-7-204, Charyl Heyel 531.

The Lanes Early Eights – Scott Salinas 659, Bryan Storbeck 658-248, Jolene Ahles 566-210, Elizabeth Gronholm 446.

The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Clay Venne Jr., 688, Scott O'Brien 677, Greg Brooks 268, Rebecca Welter 589, Jill Kruschke 556, Lauren Fischer 254.

The Lanes Odd and Ends — Gary Gatzke 655, Matt Cecchini 609, Kevin Molbeck 586, Marcie Molbeck 578, Ashleigh Birdsall 553, Nicole Cecchini 233.

T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 661-248, Jim Olson 657, Barb Remer 446, Bobbi Auman 434, Mary Lois 172.

T&C Friday Night Industrial — Brian Dubinsky 682, Kevin Spencer 664, Melissa Vogt 539, Mary Appenzeller 502-189.

T&C Friday Mixed — Jason Finster 588, Matt Vos 571, Jason Wasik 531, Phil Lambert 531-232, Polly Burright 531.

T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Steve Enger 655, Rick Bartelt 618, Cotie Holbek 287, Julie Olson 544, Ellie Mack 506, Taylor Melhan 246.

T&C Saturday A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 622, Roger Schaufel 621-227, Tim Thomas 602, Hope Schaufel 496-178.

JUNIORS

The Lanes Bumpers — Trennt White 176-95, Levi Cottingham 124, Maci Peterson 134-72.

The Lanes Bantams — Hector Kiesler 204-114, Landon Sigrist 175, Laiden  Drissel 135, Dj Sorensen 121.

The Lanes Preps — Maddux Brooks 464-202, Turner Ritacco 422, Miley Brooks 467-161, Rozana Simpson 305.

The Lanes Junior/Majors — Rj Mattie 478-194, Elijah Solen 351, Sommerlee Boedecker 489-182, Alaina Kruchten 486.

T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Nicklaus  Glessing  643, Brady Bjurstrom 625, Dakota Strady 520, Tristian Albrecht 300, Brianna Ludwig 561-202.

T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Savannah Leonard 502-193, Nolan Basso 465-178, Kyle Mangalindan 391, Joseph Pollak 390.

T&C Saturday Youth Bantams (2 games) — Derek Berberich 129-72, Sean Szydlowski 126-72.

T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers (2 games) — JJ Berberich 174-103, Tegan Ludwig 147, Cayden Peronto 125.

