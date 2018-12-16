MEN'S LEADERS
779 — Cotie Holbek, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors
770 — Tristian Albrecht, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors
734 — Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
762 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial
726 — Russell Glessing, T&C Youth Majors/Juniors
707 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Night Industrial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
715 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Saturday Rockin' Rollers
666 — Joy Vadnais, T&C Friday Night Mixed
636 — Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
617 — Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Odd and Ends
608 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
LEAGUES
Castle Sunday Fun Couples — Jason Trentadue 625-247, Jim Bauer 625, Angel Peterson 5-7-204, Charyl Heyel 531.
The Lanes Early Eights – Scott Salinas 659, Bryan Storbeck 658-248, Jolene Ahles 566-210, Elizabeth Gronholm 446.
The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Clay Venne Jr., 688, Scott O'Brien 677, Greg Brooks 268, Rebecca Welter 589, Jill Kruschke 556, Lauren Fischer 254.
The Lanes Odd and Ends — Gary Gatzke 655, Matt Cecchini 609, Kevin Molbeck 586, Marcie Molbeck 578, Ashleigh Birdsall 553, Nicole Cecchini 233.
T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 661-248, Jim Olson 657, Barb Remer 446, Bobbi Auman 434, Mary Lois 172.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Brian Dubinsky 682, Kevin Spencer 664, Melissa Vogt 539, Mary Appenzeller 502-189.
T&C Friday Mixed — Jason Finster 588, Matt Vos 571, Jason Wasik 531, Phil Lambert 531-232, Polly Burright 531.
T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Steve Enger 655, Rick Bartelt 618, Cotie Holbek 287, Julie Olson 544, Ellie Mack 506, Taylor Melhan 246.
T&C Saturday A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 622, Roger Schaufel 621-227, Tim Thomas 602, Hope Schaufel 496-178.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Bumpers — Trennt White 176-95, Levi Cottingham 124, Maci Peterson 134-72.
The Lanes Bantams — Hector Kiesler 204-114, Landon Sigrist 175, Laiden Drissel 135, Dj Sorensen 121.
The Lanes Preps — Maddux Brooks 464-202, Turner Ritacco 422, Miley Brooks 467-161, Rozana Simpson 305.
The Lanes Junior/Majors — Rj Mattie 478-194, Elijah Solen 351, Sommerlee Boedecker 489-182, Alaina Kruchten 486.
T&C Youth Majors/Juniors — Nicklaus Glessing 643, Brady Bjurstrom 625, Dakota Strady 520, Tristian Albrecht 300, Brianna Ludwig 561-202.
T&C Saturday Youth Preps — Savannah Leonard 502-193, Nolan Basso 465-178, Kyle Mangalindan 391, Joseph Pollak 390.
T&C Saturday Youth Bantams (2 games) — Derek Berberich 129-72, Sean Szydlowski 126-72.
T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers (2 games) — JJ Berberich 174-103, Tegan Ludwig 147, Cayden Peronto 125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.