Try 1 month for 99¢

LEAGUES

T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Marcus Ludwig 680-256, Kohl Wrobel 662, Shannon Spencer 535-208, Dawn Terlecki 524.

The Lanes Sooners — Nick Balcer 682-267, Anthony Hansen 645, Laura Justman 416-160.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Greg Schick 537, Andrew Fenderson 521, Kathy Bakula 529, Poppy Kerschitz 413.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Hansen 533, Sandy Jansa 522.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Ed Ksobiech 640, Jim Flees 573, Patrick Flees 221, Laura Shotliff 427, Linda Stumpfol 398-163.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Trey Albrecht 646, Nicklaus Glessing 639, Camden Ludwig 267, Brianna Ludwig 569-196, Rhianna Goldschmidt 536.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 519-174, Kyle Mangalindan 452, Chloe Longo 388-145, Savannah Leonard 385.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tylor Larson 178-125, Derek Berberich 151, Sean Szydlowski 127.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Tegan Ludwig 186-94, JJ Berberich 158, Cayden Peronto 130.

River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 578, Alex Clarksen 565-226, Addison Kinsey 364, Taylor Novak 360-158.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments