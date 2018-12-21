Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

780—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

773—Delbert Richards, Castle Bowler’s Choice

772—Mike Miller, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

753—Jim Ferguson, Knights of Castle

749—Bill Austin, Knights of Castle

730—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

728—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard

725—Tom Paszkiewicz, Knights of Castle

724—John Seitz, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

717—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

717—Roy Sheppard, Castle Bowler’s Choice

716—Shane Schneidewind, Knights of Castle

716—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

712—Bob Peterson, Castle Bowler’s Choice

709—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle

702—Shaunte Stills, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

WOMEN'S LEADERS

728—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

689—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

670—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

656—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed

630—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Eric Mertins 699, Rick Fredrickson 698, Jason Ruggles 695, Eugene Madala 692, Jim Ferguson 300.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Roger Lofquist 686, Lyle Casey 675, William Wasson 258, Amanda Langel 549, Emily Panyk 489-200.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Brian Vance 693-268, Daniel Pier 678, Matt Cecchini 675, Brandon Quinones 672, Robert Barkley Jr. 268.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ron Thieme 649-257, Clay Venne Jr. 625, Kim Westerlund 616, Cary O’Brien 610.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Travis Bushley 693-276, Brian Dubinsky 685, Jake Kessler 673, Taylor Melahn 266.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 640-247, Craig Southgate 636, Lorraine Draper 595, Mae Boeger 536, Theresa Riemer 258.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Randy Clark 691, Mark VendeVelde 673, Jeff Jobst 280, Theresa Riemer 245.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Nicole Bushley 559, Polly Burright 536-211, Tiffany Taylor 504.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Sue Hartlage 575, Jessica Nannemann 572, Diane Schnell 545, Jessica Storm 544, Courtney Lufkin 256.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments