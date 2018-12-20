MEN'S LEADERS
772—Gary Dady, Castle Wed. Niters
752—Richie Truss, Castle Courtsmen
749—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
739—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
731—Kyle Gerretsen, Castle Wed. Niters
731—Alex Marquez Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
730—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
728—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
720—Nicklaus Glessing, T&C Wed. High School
717—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters
711—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
710—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
706—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
603—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes
601—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
600—Diane Fincutter, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Pete Zurawski 699, Ken Schwartz 695, Delbert Richards 660, Gary Dady 300.
Castle Courtsmen — Curt Fritz 299.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Christopher Webb 693-269, Cary O’Brien 683, Pete Porcaro 660, Scott O’Brien 658.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Marcia Munoz 564, Patricia McNeil 555, Bridgette Wolfe 507, Donna Chapman 500, Kayla Berens 225.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 578-212, Don Hyatt 466, Sandy Strini 478-181, Inge Vanderleest 462.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 682, Erick Kissner 678-258, LeeVora Perry 519, Lula Smith 459.
Castle Queens — Lynn Toll 459, Kateri Rousha 441, Barb Francis 427, Maria Boehm 177.
Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 245.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Sara Hessefort 547, Carly Anderson 546, Lissa Hessefort 530, Lauren Lampe 524.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Janet Johnson 515-198, Mid Molle’ 494.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jamey Caldwell 300, Taylor Melahn 524, Jessica Storm 267.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 658, Ray Jacobson 610, Carl Chernouski 607-278, Diane Fincutter 207.
River City Wed. Men — Bob Albee 697, Jim Nannemann 681, Kurt Brudnicki 673, CJ Torosian 671, Jim Jungbauer 260.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Trey Albrecht 680, Tristian Albrecht 656, Nicklaus Glessing 300, Allison Clark 597-234, Kaitlyn Keller 522.
Park Bowling Club — Ruben Bernal 693-279, Brett Brohelden 632, SommerLee Boedecker 569-223, Chloey Phillips 437.
