MEN'S LEADERS
742 — Todd Kjell, Hillside Classic
724 — Jeffrey Lunde, Erickson Auto Trim Couples
704 — Mark Nielsen, The Lanes D&D Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
618 — Leanna Fiorita, Erickson Auto Trim Couples
LEAGUES
Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Matthew Lunde 686, John Brooks 681, Jeffrey Lunde 266, Lauri Lunde 560, Vicki Barke 545, Leanna Fiortita 278.
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 604-235, Jeff Wunderle 540, Dawn Hendrickson 399-168, Jill Geyer 398.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 603, Frank Langel 598, Mark Nielsen 279, Emily Panyk 532-193, Stephanie Warner 521.
Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 688-268, Derek Quella 668, Amanda Quella 551-200, Dianna Mattice 501, Heidi Quella 501.
Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 696, Brian Lofton 668, Al Smith 660, Don Fowlkes 648.
Hillside Tavern League — Mike Goll 608, Larry Smith 598, Jennifer Williams 453, Jeri Gister 376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.