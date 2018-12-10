Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

742 — Todd Kjell, Hillside Classic

724 — Jeffrey Lunde, Erickson Auto Trim Couples

704 — Mark Nielsen, The Lanes D&D Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

618 — Leanna Fiorita, Erickson Auto Trim Couples

LEAGUES

Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Matthew Lunde 686, John Brooks 681, Jeffrey Lunde 266, Lauri Lunde 560, Vicki Barke 545, Leanna Fiortita 278.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 604-235, Jeff Wunderle 540, Dawn Hendrickson 399-168, Jill Geyer 398.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 603, Frank Langel 598, Mark Nielsen 279, Emily Panyk 532-193, Stephanie Warner 521.

Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 688-268, Derek Quella 668, Amanda Quella 551-200, Dianna Mattice 501, Heidi Quella 501.

Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 696, Brian Lofton 668, Al Smith 660, Don Fowlkes 648.

Hillside Tavern League — Mike Goll 608, Larry Smith 598, Jennifer Williams 453, Jeri Gister 376.

