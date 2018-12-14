Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

845—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice

803—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

781—Jim Thurmann, Knights of Castle

758—Dave Gajewski, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

757—Keith Lemens, Castle Bowler’s Choice

749—Rick Fredrickson, Knights of Castle

745—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle

742—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice

740—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

730—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

729—Eric Mertins, Knights of Castle

728—Tony Pearson, Knights of Castle

725—Shane Schneidewind, Knights of Castle

724—Tim Thillman, Knights of Castle

714—John Weiser, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

710—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

709—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

708—Jordan Landreman, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

701—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle

701—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

701—Brandon Quinones, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

700—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

WOMEN'S LEADERS

728—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed

622—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

622—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

607—Jen Jaeger, Knights of Castle

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Brandon Lipari 697, Michael Guzman 695, Erick Callis 692, Sam Slaasted 299.

Castle Bowler’s Choice — Tyronn Dyess 300.

Castle Strikettes — JoAnn Nelson 580, Jenny Sieker 579-225, Sierra Werderitch 554.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Cary O’Brien 678, Todd Fritz 675, Les Wald 664, Gary Gatzke 656, Kevin Landreman 288.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Michael Hohnl 668-255, Curt Beischel 667, Amanda Langel 554-202, Emily Panyk 475.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Adam Cecchini 683, Eric Kudrna 681, Daniel Pier 661, Matt Cecchini 657, Jordan Landreman 269, Brandon Quinones 269.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Clay Venne Jr. 698-278, Cary O’Brien 647, Shaunte Stills 623, Mark Schnieder 605.

Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 557, Joe rodriguez 503, Mike Kania 203.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Mike Vyvyan 682, Matt Siekert 680, Butch Schoenfuss 680, Frank Schroeder 658.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Travis Bushley 696-278, Tyler Struebing 683, Nick Gort 680, Lynda Schlitz 237.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 683-246, Fred Moore 624, Helen Wise 527, Lorraine Draper 523, Theresa Riemer 247.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Randy Clark 686, Mark VandeVelde 278, Theresa Riemer 595-227, Dottie Uhlenhake 511.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 569, Karen Jannene 555, Polly Burright 543, Julie Lois 535, Lea Vos 534-225.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 584, Gayle Rosenthal 561, Sandy Nannemann 530, Ellie Mack 520, Jessica Storm 237.

