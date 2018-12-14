MEN'S LEADERS
845—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice
803—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
781—Jim Thurmann, Knights of Castle
758—Dave Gajewski, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
757—Keith Lemens, Castle Bowler’s Choice
749—Rick Fredrickson, Knights of Castle
745—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle
742—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice
740—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice
730—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
729—Eric Mertins, Knights of Castle
728—Tony Pearson, Knights of Castle
725—Shane Schneidewind, Knights of Castle
724—Tim Thillman, Knights of Castle
714—John Weiser, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
710—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
709—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
708—Jordan Landreman, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
701—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle
701—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
701—Brandon Quinones, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
700—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
WOMEN'S LEADERS
728—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed
622—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
622—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
607—Jen Jaeger, Knights of Castle
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Brandon Lipari 697, Michael Guzman 695, Erick Callis 692, Sam Slaasted 299.
Castle Bowler’s Choice — Tyronn Dyess 300.
Castle Strikettes — JoAnn Nelson 580, Jenny Sieker 579-225, Sierra Werderitch 554.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Cary O’Brien 678, Todd Fritz 675, Les Wald 664, Gary Gatzke 656, Kevin Landreman 288.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Michael Hohnl 668-255, Curt Beischel 667, Amanda Langel 554-202, Emily Panyk 475.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Adam Cecchini 683, Eric Kudrna 681, Daniel Pier 661, Matt Cecchini 657, Jordan Landreman 269, Brandon Quinones 269.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Clay Venne Jr. 698-278, Cary O’Brien 647, Shaunte Stills 623, Mark Schnieder 605.
Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 557, Joe rodriguez 503, Mike Kania 203.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Mike Vyvyan 682, Matt Siekert 680, Butch Schoenfuss 680, Frank Schroeder 658.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Travis Bushley 696-278, Tyler Struebing 683, Nick Gort 680, Lynda Schlitz 237.
T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 683-246, Fred Moore 624, Helen Wise 527, Lorraine Draper 523, Theresa Riemer 247.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Randy Clark 686, Mark VandeVelde 278, Theresa Riemer 595-227, Dottie Uhlenhake 511.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 569, Karen Jannene 555, Polly Burright 543, Julie Lois 535, Lea Vos 534-225.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 584, Gayle Rosenthal 561, Sandy Nannemann 530, Ellie Mack 520, Jessica Storm 237.
