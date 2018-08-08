SUMMER LEAGUES
River City Men Wed. — Ryan Kiedrowski 723-247, Rob Beth 529, Bryan Barth 393.
River City Women Wed. — Theresa Torosian 484-170, Paddy Nannemann 423, LaVerne Lewis 419.
River City Boys Wed. — Michael Rogers 609-216, Sebastian Beth 524, Michael Deschler 478.
River City Girls Wed. — Hanna Kiedrowski 524-190, Christina Pettus 329.
