MEN'S LEADERS

731—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

731—Delbert Richards, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

720—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

707—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

WOMEN'S LEADERS 

610—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

608—Georgette Albert, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Charles Brown 693, Tom Larson 690, Chris Simon 681, Al Zeitz Sr. 675. — 

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 692, David Kail 279, Taylor Melahn 573, Julie Olson 561, Melissa Stardy 257.

Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 678, Robert Lewens 671.

