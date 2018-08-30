MEN'S LEADERS
731—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
731—Delbert Richards, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
720—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
707—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
610—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
608—Georgette Albert, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Charles Brown 693, Tom Larson 690, Chris Simon 681, Al Zeitz Sr. 675. —
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 692, David Kail 279, Taylor Melahn 573, Julie Olson 561, Melissa Stardy 257.
Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 678, Robert Lewens 671.
