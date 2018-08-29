MEN'S LEADERS
728—Gary O'Brien, Castle V.F.W.
714—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.
712—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.
707—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
LEAGUES
JMBA Men — Darren Olson 648, Chad Noha 642, Vern Fink 633, Santos Paredes 630, Jeremy Harms 628-267.
Castle Wed. Seniors — John Yazek 607, Don Moensen 587, Ron Sommer 579-226, Allen Jansen 552.
Castle Tues. Rollers — Shirley Tuinstra 255.
