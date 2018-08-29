Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

728—Gary O'Brien, Castle V.F.W.

714—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.

712—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.

707—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

LEAGUES

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Castle V.F.W. — Gary O'Brien 728, Tyler Hirth 714, Luke Comstock 712, Jeff Beauchamp 707.

JMBA Men — Darren Olson 648, Chad Noha 642, Vern Fink 633, Santos Paredes 630, Jeremy Harms 628-267.

Castle Wed. Seniors — John Yazek 607, Don Moensen 587, Ron Sommer 579-226, Allen Jansen 552.

Castle Tues. Rollers — Shirley Tuinstra 255.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments