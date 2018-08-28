MEN'S LEADERS
740—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
739—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
728—Josh Larsen, T&C Mon. Night Majors
712—Mark Wukoman, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
710—Matt Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
707—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
707—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
638—Danielle Hubbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
626—Beth Thode, Castle Sun. Funnies
605—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Tom Fennig 682-268, Ray Schrubbe 672, Jeff Storm 268, Jessica Storm 585, Shane McNally 583, Colette McNally 247.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Tyler Schildt 680, David Kail 667, Kevin Clark 664-277, Felicia Longo 558-198.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Carmen Mortensen 551, Sandra Jansa 503, Karen Brown 488, JoAnn Nelson 485.
The Lanes Sooners — John Grudzinski 657, Seth Sanchez 639-279, Bob Smerchek 632, Laurel Romnek 449-161.
Castle Sun. Funnies — Shane Heyel 635, Charles Holton 608-265, Cheryl Heyel 517, Ashley Scalf 512, Beth Thode 226.
