SUMMER LEAGUES

Wednesday Summer Storm — Chad Kloss 814, Keith Lemens 715, Tristian White 703, Mike Groth N/A-300.

Thursday Summer Seniors — Ron Sommer 629, Fred Oates 598, Greg Schick 572, Greg Berry Hill 549-243.

