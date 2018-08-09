SUMMER LEAGUES
Wednesday Summer Storm — Chad Kloss 814, Keith Lemens 715, Tristian White 703, Mike Groth N/A-300.
Thursday Summer Seniors — Ron Sommer 629, Fred Oates 598, Greg Schick 572, Greg Berry Hill 549-243.
Wednesday Summer Storm — Chad Kloss 814, Keith Lemens 715, Tristian White 703, Mike Groth N/A-300.
Thursday Summer Seniors — Ron Sommer 629, Fred Oates 598, Greg Schick 572, Greg Berry Hill 549-243.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.