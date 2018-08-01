Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Tuesday Summer Storm — Tyronn Dyess (Pacer) 815, Andrew Dahl 728, Tony Cruz 724-300, Chris Gutierrez 714, Jenny Rettmueller 706-287.

Wednesday Summer Seniors — Kathy Lawrenz 605-220, Ed Plachno 588, Ron Sommer 578, Bob Kissner 549.

