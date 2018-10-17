Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Rhino I;15-3

Coaster's;14-4

Russ' Tap I;14-4

Neighborhood Bar ;10-8

Rudy's;10-8

Russ's Tap II;10-8

Rock Inn;9-9

Rhino II;8-10

Game On Sports Bar;4-14

Joey's on Lathrop;4-14

The Max II;2-7

The Max I;1-8

Last week's results

Rudy's 5, The Rhino Bar II 4

Russ's Tap II 7, Rock Inn 2

Russ's Tap I 8, Game On Sport's Grill 1

The Rhino Bar I 7, Joey's on Lathrop 2

Coaster's 8, The Max Bar I 1

Neighborhood Bar 7, The Max II 2

Table runs: Jim Shelton (Rhino I). Rollie Martinez (Coaster's).

