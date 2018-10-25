Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 4

Coasters;29-7

Rhino I;26-10

Neighborhood Bar;23-13

Russ's Tap I;21-15

Rudy's;18-18

The Max I;18-18

Rhino II;16-20

Russ's Tap II;16-20

Rock Inn;16-20

Joey's on Lathrop;14-22

The Max II;13-23

Game On Sport's Bar;7-29

Oct. 24 results

Coaster's 7, Rhino Bar I 2

Rock Inn 5, Rudy's 4

Max I 7, Russ's Tap II 2

Neighborhood Bar 8, Rhino Bar II 1

Joey's on Lathrop 8, Game On 1

Russ's Tap I 6, Max II 3 

Table runs:

Josh Wilms (Coaster's). Dan Hassala (Rhino I). MR Chuck Beth (Coaster's). JR Cocounda (Rudy's). Ken Ritt (Max II).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments