American Pool League
Standings after Week 4
Coasters;29-7
Rhino I;26-10
Neighborhood Bar;23-13
Russ's Tap I;21-15
Rudy's;18-18
The Max I;18-18
Rhino II;16-20
Russ's Tap II;16-20
Rock Inn;16-20
Joey's on Lathrop;14-22
The Max II;13-23
Game On Sport's Bar;7-29
Oct. 24 results
Coaster's 7, Rhino Bar I 2
Rock Inn 5, Rudy's 4
Max I 7, Russ's Tap II 2
Neighborhood Bar 8, Rhino Bar II 1
Joey's on Lathrop 8, Game On 1
Russ's Tap I 6, Max II 3
Table runs:
Josh Wilms (Coaster's). Dan Hassala (Rhino I). MR Chuck Beth (Coaster's). JR Cocounda (Rudy's). Ken Ritt (Max II).
