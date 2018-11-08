Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 6

Coasters;44-10

Neighborhood Bar;34-20

Rhino I;31-23

The Max I;31-23

Russ's Tap I;28-26

Russ's Tap II;28-26

Rudy's;24-30

Rhino II;24-30

Rock Inn;23-31

The Max II;23-31

Joey's on Lathrop;21-33

Game On Sports Bar;12-42

Results from last week

Russ's Tap II 6, Rhino I 3

Max II 5, Game On 4

Max I 7, Rudy's 2

Rhino II 5, Russ's Tap I 4

Coaster's 7, Joey's on Lathrop 2

Neighborhood Bar 6, Rock Inn 3

Table runs: Don Sorenson, The Max II. Rob Chumbly, Coaster's

Eight-ball break: Dennis Bishop, Russ's II

