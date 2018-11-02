Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 5

Coasters;37-8

Neighborhood Bar;28-17

Rhino I;28-17

The Max I;24-21

Russ's Tap I;24-21

Rudy's;22-23

Russ's Tap II;22-23

Rock Inn;20-25

Rhino II;19-26

Joey's on Lathrop;19-26

The Max II;18-27

Game On Sports Bar;8-37

Results from last week

Coaster's 8, Game On 1

Max II 5, Rhino I 4

Max I 6, Rhino II 3

Neighborhood Bar 5, Rudy's 4

Joey's on Lathrop 5, Rock Inn 4

Russ's Tap II 6, Russ's Tap I 3

Table runs: Chris Jarstad, Rudy's. Ken Ritt, The Max II

