American Pool League
Standings after Week 7
Coasters;51-12
The Max I;40-23
Neighborhood Bar;37-26
Russ's Tap II;36-27
Rhino I;35-28
Russ's Tap I;33-30
Rhino II;29-34
Rudy's;28-35
Joey's on Lathrop;27-36
The Max II;25-38
Rock Inn;23-40
Game On Sport's Bar;13-50
Results from last week
Russ's Tap II 8, Game on Sports Bar 1
Joey's on Lathrop 6, Neighborhood Bar 3
Russ's Tap I 5, Rudy's 4
Max I 9, Rock Inn 0
Coaster's 7, Max II 2
Rhino Bar II 5, Rhino Bar I 4
Table runs: KeyKey Nunn-Joey's on Lathrop, Tucker Tennessan-Coaster's, Jim Jensen-Rhino Bar I
Eight-ball break: Dino Dickman-Russ's I
