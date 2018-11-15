Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 7

Coasters;51-12

The Max I;40-23

Neighborhood Bar;37-26

Russ's Tap II;36-27

Rhino I;35-28

Russ's Tap I;33-30

Rhino II;29-34

Rudy's;28-35

Joey's on Lathrop;27-36

The Max II;25-38

Rock Inn;23-40

Game On Sport's Bar;13-50

Results from last week

Russ's Tap II 8, Game on Sports Bar 1

Joey's on Lathrop 6, Neighborhood Bar 3

Russ's Tap I 5, Rudy's 4

Max I 9, Rock Inn 0

Coaster's 7, Max II 2

Rhino Bar II 5, Rhino Bar I 4

Table runs: KeyKey Nunn-Joey's on Lathrop, Tucker Tennessan-Coaster's, Jim Jensen-Rhino Bar I

Eight-ball break: Dino Dickman-Russ's I

