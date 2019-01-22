American Pool League
Standings after Week 14
Coasters;92-34
The Max I;75-51
Neighborhood Bar;75-51
Russ's Tap I;70-56
Russ's Tap II;71-46
Rhino Bar I;64-62
The Max II;62-55
Rhino Bar II;56-70
Rudy's;54-72
Joey's on Lathrop;53-73
Rock Inn;43-83
Game On Sports Bar;30-96
Jan. 16 results
Coasters 5, The Max I 4
Russ's Tap II 7, Rock Inn 2
Russ's Tap I 6, Game On Sports 3
Neighborhood Bar 5, The Max II 4
Rhino Bar II 5, Rudy's 4
The Rhino I 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4
TABLE RUNS: Romino Gonzales, Russ's Tap II. Henry Mata, Russ's Tap II. Tristin Tompkins, Neighborhood Bar.
