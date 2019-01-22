Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 14

Coasters;92-34

The Max I;75-51

Neighborhood Bar;75-51

Russ's Tap I;70-56

Russ's Tap II;71-46

Rhino Bar I;64-62

The Max II;62-55

Rhino Bar II;56-70

Rudy's;54-72

Joey's on Lathrop;53-73

Rock Inn;43-83

Game On Sports Bar;30-96

Jan. 16 results

Coasters 5, The Max I 4

Russ's Tap II 7, Rock Inn 2

Russ's Tap I 6, Game On Sports 3

Neighborhood Bar 5, The Max II 4

Rhino Bar II 5, Rudy's 4

The Rhino I 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4

TABLE RUNS: Romino Gonzales, Russ's Tap II. Henry Mata, Russ's Tap II. Tristin Tompkins, Neighborhood Bar.

