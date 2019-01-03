Try 1 month for 99¢

American Pool League

Standings after Week 12

Coasters;82-26

The Max I;67-41

Neighborhood Bar;65-43

Russ's Tap II;60-39

Russ's Tap I;59-49

Rhino Bar I;56-52

The Max II;52-47

Rudy's;47-61

Rhino Bar II;47-61

Joey's on Lathrop;44-64

Rock Inn;37-71

Game On Sports Bar;22-86

Jan. 2 results

Russ's Tap II 7, Rudy's 2

Rhino II 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4

Neighborhood Bar 5, Coaster's 4

The Max I 7, Game On Sports 2

The Max II 7, Rock Inn 2

Russ's Tap I 7, Rhino I 2

Neighborhood Bar 7, Russ's Tap I 2

TABLE RUNS: Rudy Garcia, Neighborhood Bar. Chris Jarstad, Rudy's.

Dec. 19 results

Coaster's 8, Rock Inn 1

Neighborhood 7, Game On Sports 2

The Max II 8, Rudy's 1

Russ's Tap II 6, Rhino II 3

Joey's on Lathrop 5, Russ's Tap I 4

Rhino I 5, The Max I 4

TABLE RUNS: Bob Lachat, The Max II. Ken Johnson, Rhino I

Dec. 12 results

Rock Inn 8, Game on Sports 1

Coaster's 7, Rudy's 2

Neighborhood 6, Rhino I 3

The Max II 6, Rhino II 3

Russ's Tap I 6, The Max I 3

Russ's Tap II 6, Joey's on Lathrop 3

TABLE RUNS: Chris Conrad, Rock Inn. Rick Castillo, Coaster's. Key Key Nunn, Joey's. Carey Tempesta, Tristan Tompkins and Bill Harvill, Neighborhood Bar.

Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 7

Roger's Place;48-15

Cackle Jack's;41-22

The Max;39-24

Game on II;35-28

Game on I;26-37

Results from Dec. 17

Game on I 6, Game on II 3

Cackle Jack's 5, The Max 4

Roger's Place bye

