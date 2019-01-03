American Pool League
Standings after Week 12
Coasters;82-26
The Max I;67-41
Neighborhood Bar;65-43
Russ's Tap II;60-39
Russ's Tap I;59-49
Rhino Bar I;56-52
The Max II;52-47
Rudy's;47-61
Rhino Bar II;47-61
Joey's on Lathrop;44-64
Rock Inn;37-71
Game On Sports Bar;22-86
Jan. 2 results
Russ's Tap II 7, Rudy's 2
Rhino II 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4
Neighborhood Bar 5, Coaster's 4
The Max I 7, Game On Sports 2
The Max II 7, Rock Inn 2
Russ's Tap I 7, Rhino I 2
Neighborhood Bar 7, Russ's Tap I 2
TABLE RUNS: Rudy Garcia, Neighborhood Bar. Chris Jarstad, Rudy's.
Dec. 19 results
Coaster's 8, Rock Inn 1
Neighborhood 7, Game On Sports 2
The Max II 8, Rudy's 1
Russ's Tap II 6, Rhino II 3
Joey's on Lathrop 5, Russ's Tap I 4
Rhino I 5, The Max I 4
TABLE RUNS: Bob Lachat, The Max II. Ken Johnson, Rhino I
Dec. 12 results
Rock Inn 8, Game on Sports 1
Coaster's 7, Rudy's 2
Neighborhood 6, Rhino I 3
The Max II 6, Rhino II 3
Russ's Tap I 6, The Max I 3
Russ's Tap II 6, Joey's on Lathrop 3
TABLE RUNS: Chris Conrad, Rock Inn. Rick Castillo, Coaster's. Key Key Nunn, Joey's. Carey Tempesta, Tristan Tompkins and Bill Harvill, Neighborhood Bar.
Northside Pool Club
Standings after Week 7
Roger's Place;48-15
Cackle Jack's;41-22
The Max;39-24
Game on II;35-28
Game on I;26-37
Results from Dec. 17
Game on I 6, Game on II 3
Cackle Jack's 5, The Max 4
Roger's Place bye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.