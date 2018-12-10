Try 1 month for 99¢

Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 5

Roger's Place;33-12

The Max;32-13

Cackle Jack's;30-15

Game on II;26-19

Game on I;14-31

Bye;0-36

Results from last week

The Max 9, Game on I 0

Roger's Place 6, Cackle Jack's 3

Game on II 9, Bye 0

Table runs: None.

