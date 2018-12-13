Try 1 month for 99¢

Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 6

Roger's Place;39-15

Cackle Jack's;36-18

The Max;35-19

Game on II;29-25

Game on I;23-31

Bye;0-54

Results from last week

Cackle Jack's 6, Game on II 3

Roger's Place 6, The Max 3

Game on I 9, Bye 0

Table runs: None.

