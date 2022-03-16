Local basketball: St. John's Lutheran Cougars set to play in LBAA national tournament

The St. John’s Lutheran Cougars are on a national stage this weekend.

The Cougars won the boys' championship in the Lutheran Sports Association of Wisconsin State Tournament of Champions the weekend of March 4-6 at Concordia University in Mequon, rolling through their four games by an average margin of victory of 22 points.

St. John's, which has just one loss this season, advanced to the Lutheran Basketball Association of America National Tournament of Champions in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Cougars' first game is at 11:55 a.m. Friday against Our Shepherd Trojan of Michigan at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

St. John’s, one of four Wisconsin teams in the national tournament, won an all-Racine championship game in the state tournament, beating Wisconsin Lutheran 55-43. Wisconsin Lutheran also had a strong run in the tournament, winning its first three games by an average margin of 16 points.

It was the first state title for a Racine boys’ team since the tournament began in 2005. Wisconsin Lutheran won the girls’ state championship in 2015.

If St. John’s wins its first-round game in Fort Wayne, it plays at 7:10 p.m. Friday against the winner of the First Lutheran Cardinals of Oklahoma vs. the St. John’s Lutheran Royals of Minnesota game in the championship bracket.

If the Cougars lose, they will drop to the consolation bracket and play the loser of the other two teams at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. If the Cougars win in consolation, their next game would be Saturday at 1:05 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The Cougars are coached by Eddie Vinson Sr., who played at Racine Lutheran High School for retired Hall of Fame coach Jeff Christensen.

The team members are Donovan Smith, Brenden Cummings, Logan Vallin, Eli Gasau, Isaiah Cosey, Dylan Fox, Eddie Vinson Jr., Josiah Hasseldahl, Preston Vallin and Richard Watson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0