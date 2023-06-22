The Racine Steelheads Legion baseball team rallied for a big seventh inning in their non-league game Friday at Horlick Field, but fell just short of winning in a 7-6 loss to Delavan Post 95.

Racine fell behind early on as Delavan scored four runs in the first three innings, including two in the top of the first. The Steelheads scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings and tacked on four more in the seventh, but one run by Delavan in the top of the seventh made enough of a difference.

Steelheads centerfielder Matthew Hoeft went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs to lead the team. First baseman Michael Neimeyer hit a triple, went 2 for 4 and had a RBI, shortstop Riley Gavigan hit a double, scored a run and stole a base, and right fielder Cam Gulotta went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Cam Porcaro went five innings on the mound with four strikeouts, three walks, five earned runs and 11 hits. Connor Blaeske pitched the other two innings, finishing with three hits, a walk and an earned run.

RACINE 9-13, ZION (ILL.) 2-2: The Steelheads won both games of a non-league doubleheader against the Zion Maroons Saturday at Horlick Field.

In a five-inning game one, the Steelheads scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to win in five innings. In game two, which lasted only four innings, the Steelheads scored 13 runs in the first three innings.

Pitcher Easton Charpentier highlighted game one for the Steelheads with a four-inning, two-hit, eight-strikeout performance. Right fielder Gulotta took care of things offensively, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Other contributors were shortstop Gavigan with two doubles and third baseman Nate Callis, who went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

In game two, Gavigan took the mound and struck out eight batters while allowing three hits and two earned runs. The shortstop/pitcher also went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Porcaro had three RBIs, center fielder Hoeft hit a double with two RBIs and Charpentier scored two runs and stole two bases.

MILWAUKEE 19, RACINE 3: The Steelheads lost a non-league game to the FD Pipemen Post 426 Monday at Horlick Field.

Racine was held to five hits by Milwaukee, which scored nine of its runs in the top of the sixth inning and got 16 hits off of pitchers Evan Hruby and Devlyn Kellogg. Hruby and Kellogg combined for two strikeouts, six walks and 15 earned runs in the six-inning game.

Designated hitter Charpentier and right fielder Gulotta each went 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Steelheads. Shortstop Gavigan had two hits in three at-bats and center fielder Hoeft stole a base.