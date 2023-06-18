The Racine Kiwanis split two games at the Teddy Miller Memorial Tournament Saturday in Menomonee Falls. After defeating the Hustisford Astros 4-1 in the first game, they lost to the Kewaskum A's 9-5.

Jacob Thoresen (1-2) had a no-hitter through four innings against Hustisford. He went on to pitch a complete game, allowing five hits. He struck six and walked one.

The Kiwanis opened with two runs in the first inning. Kody Krekling singled in Logan LaBuda and Jacob Pederson scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Friesema.

That lead was extended to 4-0 in the third inning when Krekling walked, Friesema tripled him home and Alex Sadowski doubled in Friesema.

Krekling, who played third base, went 1 for 1 with two walks, scored a run and drove in another. Friesema went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly, triple and walk. He drove in two runs and scored another.

In the second game, the Kiwanis and A's were tied 5-5 going into the sixth inning and then, Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said, "We really ran out of pitching."

Pederson doubled, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Rylan Taylor went 2 for 3, Jayden Wendt doubled in Carson Reinhardt.

Starting pitcher Kaleb Steinmetz, a Horlick High School graduate, put the first four batters on base, but then settled down to pitch five innings.

The Kiwanis (5-8) next play Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. Land O' Lakes League game against the Brookfield Blue Sox at Horlick Field.