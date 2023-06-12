The Racine Kiwanis split two Land O' Lakes League games Saturday in Menomonee Falls. After opening with a 10-3 victory over the Stone Bank Sabers, the Kiwanis lost 5-1 to the Sussex Cardinals.

Rylan Taylor and Matt Friesema led the Kiwanis (4-6) against Stone Bank. Taylor, a right fielder, went 2 for 3, scored two runs and stolen two bases. Friesema, a shortstop, hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Also, third baseman Kody Krekling drove in two runs and right fielder Matt Kirchoff drove in a run and had one stolen base.

Aidan Trusky (3-1) earned the victory after allowing just two hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked four. Kaleb Steinmetz struck out two in one inning of relief.

Krekling went 2 for 3 with two doubles and scored a run in the second game. Logan LaBuda doubled and was hit by a pitch. Alex Sadowski drove in the Kiwanis' only run on a sacrifice fly.

Jaycen Bardega allowed two earned runs in six innings.

"I'm just really proud," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "The kids really played hard.

The Kiwanis host the Cardinals Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. LOL game at Horlick Field.