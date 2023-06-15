The Racine Kiwanis lost to the Sussex Cardinals 12-8 Wednesday night in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

Kody Krekling led the Kiwanis (4-7), going 2 for 4 with an RBI and also got some work as a pitcher. The Prairie School graduate did not allow an earned run in three innings and struck out four. He allowed three hits.

“He really did a fabulous job,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Matt Friesema drove in two runs and Matthew Kirchoff had one RBI.

Jonathan Hills struck out two in one inning of relief.

The Kiwanis play two games Saturday in the Teddy Miller Memorial Tournament at Kewaskum High School. They open against Hustisford at 10 a.m. and then play Kewaskum at noon.